[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Twilight Zone. Read at your own risk!]

Welcome back to The Twilight Zone. The second season of Jordan Peele's reboot of the sci-fi classic is finally here, as all 10 episodes dropped on CBS All Access on Thursday. While the storylines of the new episodes are very different from one another — ranging from pulpy monster stories to alien invasion tales to twisty supernatural narratives — they are each chock full of Easter eggs.

Season 2 doesn't feature a major surprise along the lines of the Season 1 finale, which went full meta and tied together every episode of the season with its big "Blurryman" reveal. But the latest batch of episodes is still full of clever winks to Serling. And just as the first season honored the original series by making references to the classic series' characters, locations, and themes in every episode, there are plenty of moments in Season 2 when you might pause the episode and spot something eerily familiar.

The Twilight Zone Brings Back Classic Aliens From 'To Serve Man'

To help guide your Easter egg hunt through The Twilight Zone Season 2, we've cobbled together some snaps of the nods that we've noticed in the new season so far. NOTE: There are some spoilers in this gallery, so steer clear if you haven't yet watched all 10 episodes. But if you have, click through the gallery below to see which Easter eggs we've been able to hunt down so far.

