Those tricky 9-foot-tall aliens are ready to invade your screen again in The Twilight Zone Season 2. The Kanamits make their return in the all-new episode "You Might Also Like," one of 10 new episodes coming to CBS All Access on June 25, and TV Guide has an exclusive first look at the reboot's new take on the iconic extraterrestrials.

These vexing visitors from outer space first appeared in the 1962 The Twilight Zone episode "To Serve Man." In that classic episode, the Kanamits arrived on Earth and won over humanity by appearing to be friendly and helpful, even sharing their advanced technologies for energy production and famine prevention. But then the dark secret about their true intentions for mankind was finally decoded — perhaps too late — in a classic twist ending.

We don't yet know how the Kanamits will factor into "You Might Also Like," but it's clear from the exclusive photos below that the episode stays true to their original bulbous-headed look and unique fashion sense, so we aren't exactly expecting them to come in peace this time around, either.

As the above video preview shows, "You Might Also Like" stars Gretchen Mol as a woman who is eager to get her hands on her own "Egg," a mysterious product that is supposed to "make everything OK again, and this time, it'll make everything OK forever."

The Twilight Zone Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS

The Twilight Zone Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS

The Twilight Zone Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS

Greta Lee also stars in the episode, which is written and directed by Osgood Perkins.

All 10 episodes of The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere Thursday, June 25 on CBS All Access.

