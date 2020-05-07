If you're like us, you're more than ready to journey back into The Twilight Zone because, frankly, it's a less disorienting place than our current reality is. The good news is we won't have to wait much longer. The second season of Jordan Peele's reboot is due to arrive on CBS All Access this summer, and details about what to expect are starting to trickle in.

After all the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Season 1, including that epic "Blurry Man" payoff in the finale, we're definitely excited to see where Peele's vision for the updated Twilight Zone goes from here. For now, here's everything we know about The Twilight Zone Season 2 so far.

It'll arrive this summer. CBS All Access has not yet set an exact premiere date for The Twilight Zone Season 2, but it is expected to debut sometime this summer.

The season will consist of 10 episodes. Just like Season 1, The Twilight Zone Season 2 will span 10 episodes.

The cast has been set. The Twilight Zone Season 2 will once again feature some serious star power. The sprawling list of confirmed guest stars already includes Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Damon Wayans Jr.

CBS All Access has revealed a first look at the new season. Click through the gallery below to see all of the photos from Season 2 so far, including first looks at Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, and more in the newest batch of episodes.

A few details about each episode are already available. We don't yet know the order of release for The Twilight Zone's Season 2 episodes, but CBS All Access has shared details about each of them, including the titles and details on the writers, directors, and cast members starring in each installment.

Episode title: "8"

Starring: Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren

Directed by: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Written by: Glen Morgan



Episode title: "A Small Town"

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome

Directed by: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Written by: Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Episode title: "Try, Try"

Starring: Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury

Directed by: Jennifer McGowan

Written by: Alex Rubens

Episode title: "You Might Also Like"

Starring: Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee

Directed and written by: Osgood Perkins

Episode title: "Ovation"

Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon

Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Episode title: "Downtime"

Starring: Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale

Directed by: J.D. Dillard

Written by: Jordan Peele

Episode title: "The Who of You"

Starring: Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter

Written by: Win Rosenfeld

Directed by: Peter Atencio

Episode title: "A Human Face"

Starring: Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

Directed by: Christina Choe

Written by: Alex Rubens

Episode title: "Among the Untrodden"

Starring: Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Directed by: Tayarisha Poe

Written by: Heather Anne Campbell

Episode title: "Meet in the Middle"

Starring: Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

Directed by: Mathias Herndi

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere on CBS All Access this summer. Season 1 is currently available to stream on CBS All Access.

