If you're like us, you're more than ready to journey back into The Twilight Zone because, frankly, it's a less disorienting place than our current reality is. The good news is we won't have to wait much longer. The second season of Jordan Peele's reboot is due to arrive on CBS All Access this summer, and details about what to expect are starting to trickle in.
After all the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Season 1, including that epic "Blurry Man" payoff in the finale, we're definitely excited to see where Peele's vision for the updated Twilight Zone goes from here. For now, here's everything we know about The Twilight Zone Season 2 so far.
It'll arrive this summer. CBS All Access has not yet set an exact premiere date for The Twilight Zone Season 2, but it is expected to debut sometime this summer.
The season will consist of 10 episodes. Just like Season 1, The Twilight Zone Season 2 will span 10 episodes.
The cast has been set. The Twilight Zone Season 2 will once again feature some serious star power. The sprawling list of confirmed guest stars already includes Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Damon Wayans Jr.
CBS All Access has revealed a first look at the new season. Click through the gallery below to see all of the photos from Season 2 so far, including first looks at Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, and more in the newest batch of episodes.
A few details about each episode are already available. We don't yet know the order of release for The Twilight Zone's Season 2 episodes, but CBS All Access has shared details about each of them, including the titles and details on the writers, directors, and cast members starring in each installment.
Episode title: "8"
Starring: Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren
Directed by: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Written by: Glen Morgan
Episode title: "A Small Town"
Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome
Directed by: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Written by: Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due
Episode title: "Try, Try"
Starring: Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury
Directed by: Jennifer McGowan
Written by: Alex Rubens
Episode title: "You Might Also Like"
Starring: Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee
Directed and written by: Osgood Perkins
Episode title: "Ovation"
Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon
Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour
Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Episode title: "Downtime"
Starring: Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale
Directed by: J.D. Dillard
Written by: Jordan Peele
Episode title: "The Who of You"
Starring: Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter
Written by: Win Rosenfeld
Directed by: Peter Atencio
Episode title: "A Human Face"
Starring: Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson
Directed by: Christina Choe
Written by: Alex Rubens
Episode title: "Among the Untrodden"
Starring: Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
Directed by: Tayarisha Poe
Written by: Heather Anne Campbell
Episode title: "Meet in the Middle"
Starring: Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs
Directed by: Mathias Herndi
Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere on CBS All Access this summer. Season 1 is currently available to stream on CBS All Access.
