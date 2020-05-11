Cancel all of your other plans for Thursday, June 25, because it'll be time to travel through another dimension and into The Twilight Zone once again. CBS All Access announced on Monday that all 10 episodes of Season 2 of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot will drop on that day to celebrate National Twilight Zone Day. That's right: The Twilight Zone is bucking the weekly episode formula and will arrive all once this time to give you the eeriest new binge option ever.

Additionally, the streaming service revealed the first trailer for the new season, which gives us quite a few hints about what's ahead in the new batch of episodes. In the preview, we see hints of a creepy seance, people frozen in the street for some kind of "world maintenance," a house full of odd wonders and people who stare a lot, a little girl wandering through the woods alone, some potential body-snatching action, a bunch of clocks and dolls, prompts to "wake up," and, of course, a few early Easter eggs. There's even a blink-and-you'd-miss-it shot of a stack of broken TVs, which may be a hint that we're in for another "Blurry Man"-style reveal that pulls the 10 episodes together again. Of course, we should all know by now that the only thing we can really expect is the unexpected, so buckle up for what is sure to be a wild, wild ride next month.

In addition to Peele returning as narrator, The Twilight Zone Season 2 will also feature an all-star guest cast, including Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The Twilight Zone Season 2 premieres with all 10 episodes Thursday, June 25, on CBS All Access.

PHOTOS: The Twilight Zone Season 2