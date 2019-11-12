After Disney+ launched on Tuesday morning, the streaming service hit more than a few bumps. In addition to many users being unable to log into their accounts, once fans did they discovered another unfortunate reality: The Simpsons is only available to watch in widescreen.

The first 30 seasons of the long-running Fox series are all available to stream for Disney+ subscribers. However, The Simpsons didn't switch to the 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio and HD until Season 20. That means that only allowing subscribers to view the comedy in widescreen results in cropping out massive amounts of the show's animation in earlier seasons — which can result in the loss of visual jokes.

Fans are understandably upset at this, particularly because they've been through this before with FXX (which is owned by The Walt Disney Company). When FXX began airing marathons of The Simpsons in 2014, they also only aired the series in widescreen. Fans were as outraged then as they are now, and it's just a shame that Disney+ didn't learn from this previous incident and simply make The Simpsons available to stream as it was made to be seen.

Photo: Fox

Given all this, Disney+ should probably have braced themselves for tweets like this: "UHHHHH IM HEARING THE SIMPSONS ARE IN HD AND F---ING WIDESCREEN ON DISNEY+?????????? IGER, YOU DUMB MOTHER F---ER I WILL FIND YOU AND SLAP THE SH-- OUTTA YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Of course, Disney+ probably doesn't care too much that Simpsons fans are shouting into the void. (We imagine all the execs are far too busy diving into their pools of cash like Scrooge McDuck to celebrate the streaming service's launch.) But, as Lisa Simpson once said, "I am tired of being a corporate shill. From now on, I will speak out against the evils in society from dog-napping to cigarettes" — and cropping old seasons of The Simpsons.

shameful, @DisneyPlusHelp. canceling my subscription until this is fixed. — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) November 12, 2019





Old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+ aren't in the original 4:3 aspect ratio so they're squished into widescreen and it looks bad I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news!!! — Matthew D'Ambrosio™️ 🦃 (@drmattdambrosio) November 12, 2019

When they cropped The Simpsons into widescreen, they kept shots of the TV in 4:3. They really should've just kept the entire thing in it's original aspect ratio. pic.twitter.com/N2w7IxL3l9 — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) June 4, 2019

In other news, Disney+ didn't censor Bart's penis in The Simpsons Movie.

I AM LITERALLY SHAKEN RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/co1uJmaQNr — Crimson Mayhem (@mayhem_crimson) November 12, 2019

The Simpsons is available to stream (in widescreen) on Disney+ now.