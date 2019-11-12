Disney+ is finally here, but the new streaming service has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start on launch day. The Disney+ app was not available to download on devices in advance, which meant that subscribers had to wait to add the app until the service debuted on Tuesday morning. The demand apparently overloaded the new platform.

Disney+: Everything to Know About the Streaming Service

Many subscribers on social media reported experiencing connection errors as they attempted to access the service on the morning of its launch, with similar error pages being displayed on their screens.

"The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience," a Disney+ spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a whopping 6,900 reports of problems with the service were reported on Downdetector.com at 7:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 12, with problems ranging from issues with sign-up, log-in, and streaming from Disney+'s new library.

Of course, this wasn't exactly unforeseeable. As the launch day approached, customers across social media who were waiting to download the app could already see this crash coming.

For those who have been able to access Disney+, there's a lot of content available on the service right away, including a boatload of classic movies, Avengers: Endgame, the Lady and the Tramp remake, and the platform's flagship original series, The Mandalorian. The new live-action Star Wars show is just a taste of the series and films still to come on the service... once fans can access it, that is.

Disney+ launched Tuesday, Nov. 12.

This story has been updated with a statement from Disney+.

Pedro Pascal, <em>The Mandalorian</em>Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian