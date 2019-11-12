Disney+ is finally here, but the new streaming service has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start on launch day. The Disney+ app was not available to download on devices in advance, which meant that subscribers had to wait to add the app until the service debuted on Tuesday morning. The demand apparently overloaded the new platform.

Many subscribers on social media reported experiencing connection errors as they attempted to access the service on the morning of its launch, with similar error pages being displayed on their screens.

"The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience," a Disney+ spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

@disneyplus @Disney in Puerto Rico I am getting an error 42 and 39 on my Xbox when trying to play a movie. Suddenly I was able to play one. On my iPad I get a "Disney+ is unavailable at yout location" and can't play a thing. Do you know what's going on? pic.twitter.com/N4EYGFuuA9 — Daniel (@danidiazphoto) November 12, 2019

Disney plus is cool and all but 90% of what I'm trying to work gets this error pic.twitter.com/wf8vwhljMy — jordan (@jordannard) November 12, 2019

I get an error on the Disney+ app with my Samsung TV. Can't even log in. Really surprised they didn't launch the apps in advance just to ensure they were field deployed before the actual launch. Good luck to the team trying to handle this roll out today (my Rokus worked) pic.twitter.com/1e9BwCvS4j — gph (@GavinInNY) November 12, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a whopping 6,900 reports of problems with the service were reported on Downdetector.com at 7:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 12, with problems ranging from issues with sign-up, log-in, and streaming from Disney+'s new library.

Of course, this wasn't exactly unforeseeable. As the launch day approached, customers across social media who were waiting to download the app could already see this crash coming.

So Disney, in their infinite wisdom, collected $$ way early ..... YET wants everyone to download app and set up password on the same day???#DisneyPlus #Disney+ — CR (@CR87276120) November 11, 2019

We are 17 hours away from the launch of Disney+ and there is still no way to download the app, or anywhere to log into your account. This launch is going to be a disaster. — Shawn Belew (@ShabeRaven) November 11, 2019

No offense @Disney but keeping the Disney+ app unavailable for download until right at launch is just plain bad marketing. Do you really REALLY want to see your servers crash from traffic overload launch day? Seriously? — Brunauss Testburn (@BrunaussT) November 11, 2019

For those who have been able to access Disney+, there's a lot of content available on the service right away, including a boatload of classic movies, Avengers: Endgame, the Lady and the Tramp remake, and the platform's flagship original series, The Mandalorian. The new live-action Star Wars show is just a taste of the series and films still to come on the service... once fans can access it, that is.

Disney+ launched Tuesday, Nov. 12.

This story has been updated with a statement from Disney+.