If Season 3 of The Masked Singer -- packed with talent including legends like Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick — showed how the singing competition-slash-guessing game was only getting stronger and more powerful, then Season 4 promises to blow our minds even further. No one could have known, of course, when Season 3 was ending that the next one would run smack dab into a historic, devastating pandemic. However, the show's decision to press on is right in line with producers' vision of it as a much-needed break from the difficult parts of life. Having figured out a way to dive into production during quarantine and weather a pretty serious controversy, The Masked Singer is, for now anyway, the show that can't be stopped.

With assurances from the executive producer that Season 4 will keep the surprises coming, it's only natural that fans are keen to know as much about what to expect as possible. Here's everything we know so far.

It's returning in late September -- Wednesday, Sept. 23. to be exact. It's sticking to its 8 p.m. ET timeslot, and being followed by the most appropriate show possible: a new musical guessing game called I Can See Your Voice hosted and executive produced by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong.

The judges and host remain the same, which wasn't necessarily a given. Fox made a somewhat surprising decision to keep Nick Cannon after he made comments deemed offensive about Jewish people. After some public apologies and promises to learn more about anti-Semitism, Cannon got to keep his job.

Several costumes have been revealed -- or at least the names of them. An early teaser announced that we'll see a bevy of new characters including Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Dracula, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. Let the guessing game begin!

Fans can impact who advances this time, which is a marked difference from previous seasons. Details of how it will work haven't been fully explained but producers say that this season, fans will be able to vote on their favorite performances as part of a virtual audience.

It'll look slightly different than before but not too much. Executive producer Craig Plestis told TV Guide earlier this year that some "some novel approaches that will be eye-catching" are on the way. Naturally, he was reluctant to spill too much about those changes, and he promised that the show wouldn't tamper with the formula too much, but given how big a deal the show has become for Fox (the Season 3 finale was the most-watched in its timeslot and the show continues to be a winner for the network) it's reasonable to assume the set is going to get bigger and more elaborate.

The Masked Singer Season 4 premieres Sept. 23 at 8/7c on Fox.

