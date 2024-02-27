Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is cruising down the freeway toward Netflix. The streaming service renewed the hit legal drama based on the novel series by Michael Connelly shortly after Season 2 premiered, and production is underway on Season 3.

The series from prolific creator David E. Kelley focuses on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Los Angeles' hottest defense attorney and a recovering addict. In Season 1, which was based on the novel The Brass Verdict, Mickey found links between a crooked, murdered lawyer and his own client, Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), that led to the unraveling of a complex criminal conspiracy. In Season 2, based on The Fifth Witness, Mickey defended (and got into a romantic entanglement with) Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), a chef accused of murdering a real estate developer.

Season 3 is based on The Gods of Guilt, which is Connelly's fifth Mickey Haller novel and directly follows The Brass Verdict, similar to how the closing moments of Season 2 set up Season 3. Here's everything we know about Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, including when it might premiere, who's in the cast, and what it will be about.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 latest news

On Jan. 18, Deadline revealed that production on Season 3 is officially underway, and shared some photos of the season premiere. Co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez revealed that the premiere will start and end with flashback scenes of a younger Mickey finishing up a morning of surfing before a "life-changing" day at work and spending time with his then-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell) and their daughter in the evening.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 release date

Netflix has not set a premiere date for Season 3 yet, but we do know that we won't be getting Season 3 in 2024. Netflix revealed its 2024 slate in early February, according to Deadline, and The Lincoln Lawyer was not on it. Season 1 premiered in May 2022, and Season 2 followed in July 2023. Although the show's writers started working on Season 3 before the show was officially renewed, the writers' and actors' strikes pushed the timeline back from where it would have been, which explains the longer-than-average gap between Seasons 2 and 3. Filming on the 10-episode season started in January 2024.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 plot and source material

As previously mentioned, Season 3 is based on The Gods of Guilt, which was published in 2013. Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off, with Mickey taking on a personally significant new case.

In the closing moments of Season 2, Mickey found out that his friend Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene), a sex worker who helped him clear his client Jésus Menendez's (Saul Huezo) name in Season 1 and Season 2, had been killed. A man named Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye) was charged with her murder, and he called Mickey to represent him — on Gloria's advice. He says he's innocent and Gloria was his friend, and she told him to call Mickey if he ever got in trouble.

Mickey helped Gloria get out of a legal problem involving a drug cartel member earlier in Season 2, and he's worried that in doing so he inadvertently set in motion the events that led to her death. So when he takes on La Cosse's case to seek justice for Gloria, it's personal.

And in the final moments of Season 3, Mickey narrowly avoided getting hit by a speeding car whose driver was very obviously sending him a message. Could this mysterious attacker be connected to Gloria's case, or is it one of the many other enemies Mickey has made in his career? We'll see!

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 cast

The biggest change to The Lincoln Lawyer's cast for Season 3 is that Neve Campbell, who was a series regular as Mickey's ex-wife Maggie McPherson, will move to recurring status. Maggie moved to San Diego at the end of Season 2, so it makes sense that she'll be around less. But the rest of the main cast will be back:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, who earned the "Lincoln Lawyer" nickname due to his fondness for working out of the backseat of his Lincoln Navigator.



Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Mickey's second ex-wife, who works for him as his legal aide. She married Cisco in the Season 2 finale.



Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, a recovering addict who Mickey hired as his driver and assistant.



Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, Mickey's investigator, Lorna's husband, and a former member of a biker gang.



Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freemann, a prosecutor who goes up against Mickey professionally and personally (she's a close friend of Maggie's).



Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse, Mickey's client who's a suspect in Gloria Dayton's murder.



Elliott Gould as David "Legal" Siegel, Mickey's mentor.



Krista Warner as Hayley Haller, Mickey and Maggie's daughter.



Fiona Rene as Gloria Dayton, a sex worker and friend of Mickey's who was murdered at the end of Season 2.



Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, a hard-nosed prosecutor and Mickey's ex-wife.

Where to watch The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 will also be a Netflix exclusive.