The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Latest News, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

Pull up the law office and get ready for more thrills
No stranger to legal dramas, David E. Kelley first began developing the Michael Connelly book series (and subsequent 2011 Matthew McConaughey film) The Lincoln Lawyer for TV in 2018. When it was released in May 2022, it was a fast hit: The series quickly became No. 1 on the list of Netflix's most-watched English-language series globally.
It was no surprise then when the show — starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell — was renewed for a second season. Season 1 ended with many loose ends, including a killer stalking Garcia-Rulfo's character, Mickey Haller, so it's understandable that fans are eager for Season 2 to premiere.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be streaming very soon. Here, we outline additional questions about the sophomore season, including who is in Season 2, what it will be about, and where to watch.
The legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer first premiered on Netflix in May 2022. Netflix announced the very next month that it had renewed the series for a second season. While the first season was based on Connelly's second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series ("The Brass Verdict"), Netflix announced Season 2 would be based on the fourth book, "The Fifth Witness." On Jun. 6, 2023, Netflix revealed that Season 2 would premiere in two parts.
The Lincoln Continental will be pulling up to Netflix shortly. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with Part 1 dropping on July 6 and Part 2 dropping on Aug. 3.
The Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the book series of the same name by Michael Connelly. The show's main character, Mickey Haller, is a criminal-defense lawyer who runs his law firm out of the back of a Lincoln Continental town car.
While Season 1 was based on the second book in the series, Season 2 will be about the fourth, "The Fifth Witness." If the series follows the same storyline as the book, we can expect Haller to take on the defense case of Lisa Trammel, a woman suspected of murdering a wealthy, 6-foot-2 man by hitting him on the top of the head with a hammer. In the book, Haller goes toe to toe with prosecutor Andrea Freeman, whom he has never won a case against.
It seems likely this is the plot of Season 2 as Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time) has been cast as Lisa Trammel and Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) as Andrea Freeman.
Much of the main cast from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 will be returning for Season 2 while new cast members join as well. In addition to Parrilla and DaCosta, Matt Angel (Sweet/Vicious), Angélica María, and David Clayton Rogers will join the series, according to Tudum.
The Lincoln Lawyer is produced by A+E Studios, but it is available exclusively on Netflix. A subscription is required to watch to stream.