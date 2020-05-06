If you or a teen in your life is feeling a little bummed out about prom being canceled, TV might be the only thing that can help heal the wound. ABC is hosting their very own version of prom night — appropriately called #ABCPromNight — on Wednesday, May 13, with the season finales of The Goldbergs, Schooled, American Housewife, and Single Parents. Corsages and awkward slow dancing are fully optional.

The season finale of The Goldbergs centers around Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Brea (Sadie Stanley) going to their own (non-socially distant, of course) prom together, so you can either live vicariously through them or be glad you get to stay home, far away from the uncomfortable formal wear. Maybe even crown yourself Prom King or Queen! There are no rules.

And in case you're in need of a formal prom-posal, Giambrone is here to sweep you off your feet.

It seems that most everyone is doing their part to help the teenagers who have had their senior year messed up by the coronavirus pandemic, from John Krasinski hosting his own virtual prom on his YouTube show, to the Obamas signing up to deliver commencement speeches to graduating students.

#ABCPromNight begins on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c.