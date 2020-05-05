With graduations around the world canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school seniors were finally given some good news when it was announced that Barack and Michelle Obama will be headlining YouTube's virtual Dear Class of 2020 event on Saturday, June 6. The former president and first lady are celebrating graduating students with commencement speeches, as well as sending a joint message.

Because this is YouTube we're talking about, the rest of the lineup of speakers is pretty exciting too, with Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, and CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai all set to participate. The event will also include a virtual after party, where BTS will perform, while Alicia Keys, Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, and YouTube creators like the Try Guys, Jackie Aina, and Dude Perfect will make special appearances.

Additionally, President Obama will appear in LeBron James' previously announced online graduation special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The program is set to air Saturday, May 16 at 8/7c across all broadcast networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, and The CW) and digital streaming platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Joining Obama will be Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, the Jonas Brothers, Ben Platt, Pharrell Williams, and others.

"You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family," James wrote in an Instagram post announcing Obama's involvement.

If that wasn't enough, Obama will also appear at another May 16 event for historically black colleges and universities called Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, which he announced on Twitter.