High school seniors quarantined all across the country are missing out on of one the biggest milestones of their lives, but LeBron James is not having it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James has announced plans to host a one-hour virtual graduation called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, giving seniors across America the chance to toss their caps in the air.

In an unheard-of move, the program will air May 16 at 8/7c simultaneously across all broadcast networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, and The CW) as well as streaming networks like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PeopleTV, and Complex Networks.

The program will be a mix of commencement addresses, celebrity performances, and inspirational vignettes from stars like Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Malala Yousafzai, H.E.R., and Megan Rapinoe. Additional guests will include the Jonas Brothers, Ben Platt, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, Brandan "bmike" Odums, and TikTok-ers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Even more exciting than the celebrity guests, however, is the fact that James invited students, educators, and families to use the hashtag #GraduateTogether to submit their own videos and photos for potential inclusion in the historic telecast.

Via a statement, James said, "We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It's about a shared experience, a journey we're all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we've been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time. These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there's no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won't be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it."



Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 airs Saturday, May 16 at 8/7c on all broadcast networks and several streaming platforms.