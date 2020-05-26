The nerds of The Big Bang Theory love sci-fi and fantasy, and since Game of Thrones is the biggest fantasy TV series of all time, naturally, they're into it. They talk about it all the time, as you can see in the video above. They even ended in the same week last year. And now that both shows are coming to the same streaming service, HBO Max, they will finally live together, as they were destined to do.

There were were numerous Game of Thrones references throughout The Big Bang Theory's run, and there was even a whole Season 9 episode, "The Viewing Party Combustion," based around the gang watching an episode of the HBO show. Stuart (Kevin Sussman) even showed up in a Jon Snow costume.

And who could forget Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) Game of Thrones sword, which they bought in Season 5's "The Russian Rocket Reaction" and which hung on the wall of their apartment from that point forward. The presence of Jon Snow's sword Longclaw in the background means there's kind of a Game of Thrones reference in every episode. Valar Bazinga.

TBBT and GoT are just two of many shows available on HBO Max on launch day. The service also has numerous originals in the works, and is planning to release the Snyder cut of the superhero movie Justice League, which the Big Bang boys would surely joke about, too, if they were still on the air.

HBO Max launches — with both The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones -- on Wednesday, May 27.

Photo: HBO

A version of this post was originally published in 2017.