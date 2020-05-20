"Release the Snyder cut," they shouted, pitchforks in hand. So HBO Max is releasing the Snyder cut. The upcoming streaming service has announced its plans to release Zack Snyder's director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League sometime in 2021.

The news will end years of speculation of what Snyder's original vision of the film was. Snyder only completed part of the film before dropping out of the production following the death of his daughter. Post-production continued with Joss Whedon, who oversaw editing and re-shoots of the pricey superhero film.

The final product was met with some derision from fans, and thus the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag was born. The movement to see Snyder's cut showed the good and bad of fandom. The hashtag helped raised money for suicide awareness and brought fans together for a special cause, but it was also used by scum to attack Whedon and other directors of DC films.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter, although he admittedly has not yet seen the theatrical version of the film. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," he added.

Everything to Know About HBO Max

Decisions about what the final cut will look like are still being determined, with THR noting that it could be released as a four-hour movie or dispensed in six chapters like a miniseries, could cost as much as $20-30 million, and may require the film's actors to return to record additional dialogue.

In a statement provided to TV Guide, Snyder added, "I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia exec Robert Greenblatt said, "Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

HBO Max will debut on Wednesday, May 27.

