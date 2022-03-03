The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Outlander Season 6, The Dropout

Have you lint-rolled your black turtlenecks lately? The spring of scams continues today with Hulu's Elizabeth Holmes drama The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as the woman at the center of the Theranos scandal. It's not chaotic enough for our tastes, but scammers gotta scam. Over on Peacock, Kate McKinnon (who was originally set to play Holmes) gives us her own take on a headline-grabbing real-life figure in Joe vs. Carole, starring McKinnon as Tiger King's Carole Baskin. And HBO Max has two new shows: Rhys Darby hits the high seas as an aristocratic pirate in the half-baked adventure Our Flag Means Death, while Jamie Dornan plays an amnesiac on the run in The Tourist. Sometimes the weekly TV schedule feels like it's treading water until Friday, but this week the gifts come early — and then keep coming. This weekend, you can check out After Yang (Friday on Showtime) and Season 6 of Outlander (Sunday on Starz).

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on Hulu

Amanda Seyfried dons so very many black turtlenecks to play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in this limited series about the rise and fall of the infamous startup that was never really much of anything. It takes us back to the beginning, when Holmes was an idealistic Stanford dropout who entered the tech world with the bold idea of trying to disrupt the blood testing industry by inventing a machine that could get accurate tests from incredibly small amounts of blood, and managed to rope some very rich people into her plan. And, well, we all know how that worked out! The show has the unenviable task of trying to dramatize an already incredibly bizarre scandal, and it never really gets as weird as it should, but at the end of the day, this is a story that has to be seen to be believed. Just don't go in expecting Seyfried to quite ever reach the confounding depths of the real Holmes' infamous baritone voice. The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu at once, with future episodes being released weekly. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Kate McKinnon, Joe vs. Carole Mark Taylor/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on Peacock

Fun fact: There was almost a world where we got to see Kate McKinnon's take on Elizabeth Holmes. Instead, McKinnon dropped out of The Dropout and dropped in on Joe vs. Carole, Amanda Seyfried replaced McKinnon as Holmes, and now both shows are premiering on the same day, on different streaming platforms. Fascinating stuff! Anyway, remember Tiger King? It's back, kind of, but now it's on Peacock. Here, the explosive feud between eccentric animal activist Carole Baskin (McKinnon) and eccentric tiger enthusiast Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell, in a pretty inspired bit of casting) is dramatized, and the show seeks to dig deep into the people under the flashy clothes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

First three episodes premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Taika Waititi executive produces this series about Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a British aristocrat who leaves his life as a member of high society behind to become a pirate. It's a strong and silly premise for a silly comedy with an excellent cast that includes Waititi himself, Rory Kinnear, and Kristian Nairn. Don't go in expecting it to be the kind of show to explore the depth of its characters, but if you like watching Darby do the thing he has become so adept at (playing blissfully incompetent clowns) you'll probably get a few laughs out of it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]



Jamie Dornan, The Tourist Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures

Series premiere Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max

Not to be confused with the terrible 2010 Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp movie of the same name, The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as a British guy who wakes up after a car accident to find himself in an Australian hospital, suffering from amnesia. He can't remember his own name, let alone what happened to him or how he ended up where he is. As he tries to piece together his identity, he's pursued by mysterious, dangerous people from his past, and it's a race against time to see whether they'll catch up to him before his memory returns. It's a super engaging thriller that was met with great reviews when it first premiered on the BBC earlier this year. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Sebastian Stan, Fresh Searchlight Pictures

Friday, March 4 on Hulu

It's not really a spoiler to say that this movie starts out as a romantic comedy and then turns into a horror movie a half-hour in, because that's the whole thing of it. I just won't tell you what happens, other than to say Sebastian Stan gets his Patrick Bateman on. It's the debut film from promising director Mimi Cave, and it stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman who's sick of online dating. She meets a charming man in a grocery store, and after they quickly hit it off, she agrees to go away with him to a remote cabin for a weekend. You can guess how it goes. The cinematographer is Midsommar's Pawel Pogorzelski, who's very good at shooting visually striking, gruesome horror. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Justin H. Min, After Yang A24

Friday, March 4 at 9/8c on Showtime (also in theaters)

If you tell me Colin Farrell is starring in a movie where his face isn't obscured by ridiculous prosthetics, consider me already interested. This sci-fi family drama is set in a world where highly intelligent, human-looking robots watch over young kids, functioning as live-in babysitters for families. Farrell stars as Jake, the father of a girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) whose beloved android, Yang (Justin H. Min), starts to malfunction, spurring Jake to search tirelessly for a way to fix him. After Yang is Kogonada's first feature since his moving, ruminative romance Columbus was released back in 2017, and he's once again pulling double duty as director and writer, two things he's incredibly good at. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Adrien Brody, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Warrick Page/HBO

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Executive producer Adam McKay's series about the flashy and dominant '80s incarnation of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is mired in controversy before the public has seen a single episode. The real people it depicts, including still extremely famous and influential ones like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, have spoken out against it, and McKay admitted that he ruined his friendship with his former creative partner Will Ferrell over casting John C. Reilly, who plays team owner Jerry Buss, instead of Ferrell without telling him. But the real controversial thing once people see it will be the way it's shot, which is alternately made to look like an old film reel or a movie from the '70s. It's a bold choice, but bold choices are what Adam McKay makes. Another bold choice? Casting Adrien Brody to cast legendary coach Pat Riley. Maybe it's just me, but I'm always surprised when Adrien Brody pops up in something. Not because he's not a good actor, but just because he's so unmistakably Adrien Brody. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Starz

Season 6 premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on Starz

The fan-favorite time-travel romance drama returns after an interminable two-year break, adapting Diana Gabaldon's sixth Outlander novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. This season, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are living in North Carolina as the American Revolution reaches their peaceful cabin, with Jamie under pressure to fight on behalf of King George. Hang on, folks, the Droughtlander is almost over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Courteney Cox, Shining Vale Starz

Series premiere Sunday, March 6 at 10:21/9:21c on Starz

If "The Haunting of Hill House, but with jokes" sounds like your cup of tea, great news! They made that show. Starz's Shining Vale follows a fractured family looking for a fresh start in a small town, where they move into a dusty old mansion that's hiding a sordid history — and is probably haunted. It's not a new story, but this horror homage has a sense of humor and a killer cast. Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear play the not-so-happy couple, Dickinson's Gus Birney and Pen15's Dylan Gage play their kids, and Mira Sorvino plays a ghost (!), alongside a cast that also includes Merrin Dungey and Judith Light. Shining Vale was co-created by Jeff Astrof (who also co-created the underrated Trial & Error) and Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, so you know it's got great bones. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam Skip Bolen/NBC

Series premiere Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c on NBC; Wednesday on Hulu

It's always a cause for celebration when an Oscar-winning A-lister slums it on television, so put the bubbly on ice for Renée Zellweger's first leading role on a broadcast television show, courtesy of NBC's limited true-crime series The Thing About Pam. However, you may not immediately recognize her as she throws on a "fat suit" and prosthetic makeup to play Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, giant plastic cup of soda enthusiast, and the subject of the popular Dateline podcast of the same name. Zellweger's not the only one undergoing an interesting physical transformation for the miniseries; Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel sport some pretty wild-looking wigs for their parts. Yep, it's looking like that kind of show. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Andy Warhol Diaries Andy Warhol Foundation/Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday, March 9 on Netflix

The first thing you should know about The Andy Warhol Diaries is that it's narrated by... AI Andy Warhol. The new Netflix docuseries, produced by Ryan Murphy, scrutinizes the inscrutable artist's inner life with the help of his posthumously published memoirs, which are "read" by a digital reproduction of Warhol's voice. Unlike some other recent deployments of this tech, here the deepfake voice is fully approved by The Andy Warhol Foundation and seems like something he'd probably get a kick out of, unless he'd hate it. Watch the six-part series and decide for yourself. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble Freeform/Matthias Clamer

Season 4A premiere Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c on Freeform; Thursday on Hulu

Calling all twentysomethings (and twentysomethings at heart): It's time to get back into trouble with Callie (Maia Mitchell), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and the rest of the Coterie. The latest season of Good Trouble left us hanging, as Callie's courtroom dream sequence pushed her to question what she really wants her life to look like. She heads into Season 4 with some major decisions on her plate. Meanwhile, Mariana is adding spying to her resume. That's young adulthood for you! You seriously won't want to miss this season. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura, Drive My Car Janus Films

Wednesday, March 2 on HBO Max

If you're keeping up with Oscar season, you've probably at least heard of Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's critically adored Japanese drama Drive My Car, which competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2021 and went on to snag four Academy Award nominations earlier this year, including one for Best Picture. It's one of a handful of buzzy movies that, until now, has only been available to see in theaters, so the fact that it's about to be available to watch on HBO Max is a big deal. Adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story, the film follows an aging, widowed actor (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who takes a job directing a stage adaptation of Uncle Vanya. He strikes up a curious bond with the young woman (Toko Miura) tasked with chauffeuring him back and forth, and begins to process his grief for his wife through their conversations. Its runtime clocks in at three hours total, but every hauntingly beautiful minute is worth it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, Katey Sagal, and Sara Gilbert, The Conners ABC/Eric McCandless

Wednesday, March 2 at 9/8c on ABC, next day on Hulu

Roseanne made waves by showing a family in a primetime sitcom that was just like us and experiencing the same ups and downs as we do. The show's revival, The Conners, does the same, and this week's special episode is a tragic reminder of what Americans continue to deal with when the family gets locked down following a shooting in the neighborhood. Both Roseanne and The Conners have taken on sensitive subject matter well in the past; expect the same in this episode. -Tim Surette



Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Against the Ice Lilja Jonsdottir/Netflix

Released Wednesday, March 2 on Netflix

One of my favorite genres of television is "explorers in the 1800s/early 1900s go on suicide missions, lose their minds, and get gnawed on by polar bears" (see: The Terror Season 1, The North Water), and while this new Netflix release is a movie, it still checks all the boxes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister) wrote and stars in this adventure drama about two Danish men who brave Greenland to find out what happened to a previous expedition to dispute the U.S.'s claim to the land. It's no walk in the park. Fun fact: Charles Dance also has a role in the film, making this a Lannister family reunion between Jamie and Tywin! -Tim Surette [Trailer]

