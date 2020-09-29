After months of waiting and dealing with explosive casting shake-ups, the cast list for Season 16 of The Bachelorette is finally here and our analysis of Clare's (and maybe Tayshia's?) suitors can finally begin. The season will start with 31 hopefuls and we have their names, ages, occupations, and, of course, photos to already start weeding out potential duds.

You've got your usual crowd of Blakes, Zac(h)s, and Tylers. There's some "software executives," lawyers, former professional football players, and a professor thrown in there too. Our favorite odd-ball job of the season belongs to 39-year old Kenny, who is a boy band manager out of Chicago. We thought all boy bands formed in Orlando, so we're really interested to see who Kenny counts in his client base. There's also a chef from Austin, Texas, who has already won over our stomachs (think of the barbecue that man can make!), and if Zac C. works on the counseling side of being an addiction specialist, we'll be looking to him to quell some of the inevitable drama when all 31 men end up in the same house.

Take a look at the suitors in the gallery below and start getting your bets ready.

PHOTOS: Meet Clare Crawley's Suitors for The Bachelorette Season 16