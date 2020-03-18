Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) once said "I've got doppelgangers coming out of my ears!" and that memorable The Vampire Diaries quote perfectly sums up the next episode of Supernatural, titled "Destiny's Child." Monday's new episode will see Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) come face to face with alternate versions of themselves, and while it's unclear why exactly the look-alikes decided to drop by the bunker unannounced, something tells us their unplanned visit is related to Chuck's decision to destroy all of his other worlds except for Earth 1.

Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who pulled double duty for the episode, admitted in the above interview with TV Guide that the struggle to film those scenes was real. "We weren't really sure what we were gonna do entirely," Padalecki said. "It's difficult to rehearse a brand new character when you don't have someone to rehearse it against."

"It was a little bit of a learning curve," added Ackles. "So, you get to witness us struggle."

In addition to a double dose of Winchesters, the March 23 episode will also see Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles reprise their roles as Ruby and Jo, respectively. As Sam and Dean search for the one thing that can help them in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict), their quest leads them to Jo and a "secret that may have died with Ruby," per the official description. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the "unthinkable" in order to help the brothers.

See how it all goes down when the Supernatural episode "Destiny's Child" airs Monday, March 23 at 8/7c on the CW.