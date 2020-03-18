It looks like Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are staging one hell of a team-up. New photos from Monday's episode of Supernatural, titled "Destiny's Child," feature Ruby (Padalecki) and Jo (Ackles) engaged in what seems to be a rather important conversation. Are they plotting to resurrect Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)? Forming a support group to figure out what's happening in Westworld's third season? Guess for yourself in the photos below.

The episode will see Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue the search for the one thing that will give them an advantage in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict). The quest leads them to Jo and a "secret that may have died with Ruby," per the official description. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) calls on Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the "unthinkable" in order to help the brothers.

The episode marks Ruby's first appearance since being killed by the Winchesters at the end of Season 4. As you'll recall, Ruby is the demon who dated Sam and coerced him into drinking demon blood before ultimately betraying him in an effort to free Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) from the Cage. Meanwhile, Jo, aka the angel Anael, was first introduced in Season 13 and helped Lucifer regain his strength after the former king of hell returned to Earth with his powers depleted. She was last seen teaming up with Cas in Season 14.

Catch Padalecki and Ackles back in action in the Supernatural episode "Destiny's Child," which airs Monday, March 23 at 8/7c on the CW.

Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

Danneel Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

Genevieve Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW