Starz released the first full trailer for Power Book II: Ghost on Tuesday, along with the premiere date for the anticipated Power sequel. The upcoming spin-off will debut Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c, before moving to its regular 8/7c time slot beginning on Sept. 13. And based on the trailer, this is going to be one wild ride you definitely want to tune in for.

Power Book II: Ghost begins just days after the events of Power's series finale, which saw Tasha (Naturi Naughton) take the fall for her son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) murdering his father, James (Omari Hardwick). Fueled by his feud with the St. Patrick family, U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) will do whatever it takes to keep Tasha behind bars. Determined to gain his mother's freedom, Tariq must find a way to pay for Tasha's fame-hungry defense attorney, Davis MacLean (Method Man), while still attending an Ivy League university so he can earn his inheritance. Seemingly with no other options, Tariq turns to dealing drugs to his entitled classmates, but this decision leaves him entangled with a ruthless criminal family, led by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

Ghost is the first of four planned Power spin-offs. Power Book III: Raising Kanan will follow the early life of Power's Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the flagship drama) in the '90s. Power Book IV: Influence will see Larenz Tate reprising his role as Rashad Tate for a show about the ruthless politician's pursuit of power. Joseph Sikora will also return as Tommy Egan in Power Book V: Force, which will chronicle Tommy's journey after he left New York and headed west.

Power Book II: Ghost debuts Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c on Starz.