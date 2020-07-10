Power can't be stopped. Starz's massively popular crime story ended its six-season run in February, but the show's legacy will live on through four spin-offs — the first of which, Power Book II: Ghost, is coming in fall 2020. (The show was initially due in summer 2020 but had production halted because of COVID-19.) Naturally, executive producer and showrunner Courtney Kemp is mum about exactly what we can expect from the new series, which picks up shortly after Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) killed his father James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), ended up behind bars for the murder. Still, details are leaking out slowly but surely; here's everything we know about Power Book II: Ghost now.

It's coming out in September

Starz announced July 10th that Power Book II: Ghost will debut in September, but a firm date has not yet been revealed. That announcement came with a look at teaser art for the series, which shows Tariq flanked by buildings of his college's campus and the words "Choose Wisely."

Power Book II: Ghost Photo: Starz

We know the premise. According to the official description, Power Book II: Ghost will pick up just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. As revealed in the teaser, Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq's (Michael Rainey) life in college, which he must complete in order to get his inheritance. Presumably, one of his first missions will be an attempt to get his mom, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), out of prison, where she found herself after trying to frame a guy she was dating for Ghost's murder.

Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail. To boot, U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) is now determined to prosecute her — in part to settle his old score with the St. Patrick family. Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by a woman named Monet Stewart Tejada.

Several cast members have been announced. Mary J. Blige stars the cutthroat crime family boss Monet Stewart Tejada. She's a street-smart, Queens-based businesswoman who rules her terrain with an iron fist. An early look revealed to Entertainment Weekly showed Monet as a sharp-dressed type, seen below speaking with her daughter Diana (LaToya Tonodeo).

Also on board is Method Man (Clifford Smith) who's playing a serious, hard-driving defense attorney named Davis Maclean who Tariq hires to keep Tasha out of prison. His shaky past may make his work complicated. He is, according to Kemp, brilliant, ethically challenged, and addicted to winning despite being embedded in a world rife with drugs and murder.

Other cast members include Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren, Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram, and Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds.

We'll see familiar faces. Shane Johnson continues his role as investigator Saxe, while Quincy Tyler Bernstine continues playing the fierce attorney Tameika Robinson. Gianni Paolo stars as Tariq's roommate Brayden, and Alix Lapri continues her role as Tariq's girlfriend Effie. She seemed to disappear after tattling on Tariq for selling drugs, but Kemp says we should expect to see her again.

New characters offer a slight clue about the story. Woody McClain stars as Cane Tejada; Lovell Adams-Gray is playing Dru Tejada; and as mentioned above, LaToya Tonedeo plays Diana Tejada. Since Diana is Monet's daughter (Blige) and presumably shares the same last name as her mother, that could mean that Cane and Dru are also Monet's children, suggesting Monet could be the head of a family syndicate.