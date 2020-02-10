Starz released the first teaser trailer for the spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power fans were thrilled to see some familiar faces leading the cast. The upcoming series will see Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick), and Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe) all reprising their roles from the flagship drama. The three join the previously announced stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man on the series' cast list.

Starz also shared the first official synopsis for the show, which "follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family."

Other Power actors who will return in Ghost include Gianni Paolo, as Tariq's roommate Brayden, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as defense attorney Tameika Washington. Rounding out the cast are Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren, Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram, Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonedeo as Diana Tejada.

Power Is Getting Three More Spin-Offs at Starz

In addition to Ghost, Starz has ordered three other spin-offs, including a prequel series about the early life of Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the original drama) and a series following the lives or Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after the events of the Power series finale.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz this summer.