Fans won't have to say goodbye to the world of Power anytime soon. Only hours before Power's series finale, Starz announced that it had ordered an additional three spin-offs of the Courtney A. Kemp drama, TV Guide has confirmed. The three series join the previously announced spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost.

Set in the '90s, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will follow the early life of Power's Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the flagship drama). Power Book IV: Influence will see Larenz Tate reprising his role as Rashad Tate for a series about the ruthless politician's pursuit of power. Joseph Sikora will also return as Tommy Egan in Power Book V: Force, which will chronicle Tommy's journey after he left New York and headed west (just as we previously predicted).

The first Power spin-off, Ghost, stars Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and several original Power actors. Kemp and 50 Cent will serve as executive producers on all the upcoming series.

Power's series finale airs Sunday at 8/7c on Starz.