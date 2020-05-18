Spike Lee will now join the ranks with Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Noah Baumbach, and Bong Joon Ho as the latest auteur director to develop a movie for Netflix. His latest joint — the first since his Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman — is Da 5 Bloods, which set to debut on Friday, June 12. On Monday, the streaming service released a trailer for the pic, and it looks appropriately epic.

Da 5 Bloods puts a particularly Spike Lee-esque spin on the typical war movie, centering around four black veterans who return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader (played by Chadwick Boseman) and hoping to find treasure along the way. From what can be seen in the trailer, the film will blend archival footage with flashbacks and scenes set in the present day.

In addition to Boseman, Da 5 Bloods stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Fans of Lee's will remember that this isn't his first Netflix project. She's Gotta Have It, his riff on his own 1986 movie of the same name, ran for two seasons before wrapping up in 2019. There are already rumblings that Da 5 Bloods could be a serious Oscar contender, so this will certainly be one to watch when Da 5 Bloods premieres on Netflix on June 12.