Shrek and Shrek 2 Are Leaving Netflix This Weekend

We'll never get ogre the loss
SomeBODY once told me Shrek and Shrek 2 are leaving Netflix at the end of the month. According to the movies' pages on the streaming service, the last day to watch both of them is Saturday, April 30.
This is too bad for Netflix, as the classic animated family comedies have been holding steady in the Netflix Daily Top 10 Movies chart since early March. As of today, April 29, Shrek is the No. 6 movie on Netflix and Shrek 2 is No. 7.
The good news is that there still will be plenty of Shrek left on Netflix. Shrek Forever After, the fourth and most recent film in the franchise, is staying on Netflix, as are the Puss in Boots spinoffs, the shows Shrek's Swamp Stories and Spooky Stories, and the filmed version of the Shrek Broadway musical. And coincidentally, there's more Mike Myers content coming to Netflix this week in the form of his new series The Pentaverate, the voice of Shrek's long-awaited return to television comedy. It's coming on Thursday, May 5, but be warned, it's not kid-friendly.
And that's not the only good news. Shrek and Shrek 2 are not leaving streaming, they're just moving over to Peacock. They start streaming on Peacock on May 1. Shrek the Third is available on HBO Max.
Shrek came out in 2001 and won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Film. It tells the story of the titular cranky green ogre, who wants to get a bunch of displaced fairytale creatures to leave his swamp so he can go back to being alone. He makes a deal with the wicked Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) in exchange for getting his swamp back, and sets off with his annoying companion Donkey (Eddie Murphy) on the adventure. Shrek and Fiona fall in love, and Fiona becomes an ogre herself. Shrek 2 is even better, and follows Shrek and Fiona as they deal with threats to their marriage. It also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film.
