Two franchises make up half of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Friday, April 29 — and we must stress that they are very different franchises, to a pretty hilarious degree. One is 365 Days, the Polish erotic thriller franchise that's as hardcore as softcore gets. The just-released sequel 365 Days: This Day is No. 1, which has buoyed the original to No. 5. The other franchise is Shrek, which has three movies on the list, in the 6, 7, and 8 spots. If your kids are watching Shrek on your Netflix account, make sure your parental controls are locked down right now.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

For fans of: The first 365 Days | Is it good?: LOL no

Poland's answer to 50 Shades of Grey gets its 50 Shades Darker with this soapy sequel. The movie follows Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) — who survived the accident at the end of the first film, obviously! — and her gangster husband Massimo (Michele Morrone) as they adjust to married life and contemplate various infidelities. Mafia life sure isn't what it used to be. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Speculating about Marilyn Monroe | Is it good?: It's kind of exploitative

It's the year of Marilyn Monroe. Before the Ana de Armas-starring biopic Blonde comes out later this year, Netflix is serving up this documentary focused on the final weeks of the Hollywood icon's life. The previously unheard audio is the big draw, but there's more speculation than fact here. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Action movies based on real historical events | Is it good?: It's fine

Netflix's latest paint-by-numbers action movie is based on a true story, so it checks a lot of Netflix's favorite boxes. Silverton Siege retells a memorable event in anti-apartheid history: In Silverton, Pretoria, in 1980, a group of freedom fighters took hostages in a bank and demanded the release of Nelson Mandela. It's a pretty conventional movie, but if you're not familiar with the story, you might still be reeled in. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Apocalypse movies, yellow color correction | Is it good?: It's pretty bad

We're not sure why this apocalyptic Netflix original from 2018 entered the Top 10 today. Maybe it just got shown on a lot of people's home screens? Weird. Anyway, it stars Forest Whitaker and Theo James as a father and son-in-law who go on a road trip across America as it's undergoing a mysterious apocalyptic event in order to save Kat Graham. They don't like each other, but they both love Kat Graham. If you search this movie on Twitter, you'll find a lot of people saying it has the worst ending they've ever seen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Erotic thrillers, hot garbage | Is it good?: The whole point is that it is not good

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, 365 Days Next Film

This Polish erotic thriller has a seriously messed up and not at all romantic concept — a Sicilian mafia don kidnaps a Polish woman and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him — so of course it was a massive hit when it premiered in 2020. What more is there to say? It piggybacked on its sequel into the Top 10. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, because you definitely already know. Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Ogres, donkeys, magic, "I Need a Hero" | Is it good?: It's The Godfather Part II of kids' movies

Did you know that Shrek 2 competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes? Hell yeah it did, because Shrek 2 follows in the great cinematic tradition of sequels that are better than the original. In this one, Fiona (Cameron Diaz) brings Shrek (Mike Myers) home to meet her parents, only for them to express their disapproval when they learn she married an ogre. From there, the movie deals with magic curses, transformation potions, and a very villainous Fairy Godmother. The Shrek franchise is pretty much all downhill from here, but this one is so good that it doesn't even matter. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Neo-noir, Samuel L. Jackson | Is it good?: It has a great cast, but it doesn't really work

Samuel L. Jackson plays a retired cop-turned-crime scene cleaner who gets caught up in a dangerous cover-up involving corruption in the police department and reconnects with his former partner (Ed Harris) to try to figure out what's really going on — and how to get out of it. It's a dirty little noir thriller that unfortunately doesn't live up to its potential due to choices made by director Renny Harlin. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Visceral sense memories of the 2000s, low-rise jeans | Is it good?: Not really

Bucket hats may be back, but that doesn't mean we have to look at the aughts through tiny, rose-colored sunglasses. Relive the days of heavily perfumed pink polo shirts marketed at high schoolers but fitted for toddlers with White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The doc takes a look at Abercrombie's iron grip on teen fashion during the days of The O.C., using interviews with former executives, employees, and models to expose the exclusionary ideas at the heart of the brand's "all-American" vision. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





