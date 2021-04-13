8 Shows Like Yellowstone You Can Watch While Waiting for Yellowstone Season 4

Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes, Yellowstone Paramount Network

It's hard not to get sucked into Yellowstone. The show is such a hit that there's even a planned prequel series, titled Y:1883, in the works at Paramount+, the new name of the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. The neo-Western soap opera follows the Dutton family, owners of America's largest ranch, who are constantly fighting with wannabe usurpers and among themselves. You can always rewatch the first three seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock, but the wait for Yellowstone Season 4 stretches on, with a summer 2021 premiere date expected but not confirmed.

To help you get through the long hiatus, we've put together a list of some other shows that remind us of Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led series, which comes from auteur co-creator Taylor Sheridan, shares a lot of DNA with other shows. Whether you're looking for a dysfunctional family drama, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, a macho soap, or some combination of all of the above, these shows are Yellowstone-y.

Larry Hagman, Dallas CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

If you want to watch the proto-Yellowstone, Dallas is your best bet. Yellowstone isn't subtle about being Dallas for the 21st Century, with oil swapped for cattle. They're both cowboy-hatted soaps about a rich, fighting family, with similarly heightened melodramatic tones. Season 3 even ended on a "Who shot J.R.?"-style cliffhanger. The difference is that Yellowstone is made to also feel like a premium cable show with bloody violence, swearing, and nudity that they couldn't get away with on '80s broadcast TV. It's the Dallas Dallas couldn't be. [Watch free with ads on IMDb TV]







Sam Keeley and Cristina Rodlo, 68 Whiskey Paramount Network

The same way that Yellowstone is contemporary Dallas, 68 Whiskey is contemporary M*A*S*H. Yellowstone's Paramount Network sibling is a dramedy about Army medics in Afghanistan who always try to do the right thing, but usually go about it the wrong way. It has a charismatic ensemble cast led by rising stars Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, and Jeremy Tardy, and updates the M*A*S*H formula with premium cable-style violence, profanity, and moral ambiguity. [Watch on Paramount+]







Brian Cox, Succession HBO

Yellowstone is about the Mountain West elite, and Succession is its East Coast counterpart. The shows have pretty much the same premise: An awful father and his ruined adult children fend off attacks on their empire from all sides, while fighting amongst themselves over who gets to be daddy's favorite (or at least his least-disliked). The trappings of wealth manifest a little bit differently -- Yellowstone has a fleet of fancy pick-up trucks, while Succession has a mega-yacht -- but they're both about the corrosive effects of that wealth on the soul. [Watch on HBO Max, Hulu with HBO Max add-on, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on]







Robert Taylor and Lou Diamond Phillips, Longmire Netflix

If your favorite part of Yellowstone is its Western setting, this crime drama will be a satisfying next step. Robert Taylor stars as Walt Longmire, the sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, who investigates Western-tinged crimes while battling his personal demons. Like on Yellowstone, conflict and negotiation between the region's white and Native American residents is a major theme, with a particular focus on Longmire's relationship with the Cheyenne reservation's tribal police force, led by Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon), which has its own authority and sometimes works with him and sometimes doesn't. [Watch on Netflix]







Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy FX

The similarities between Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy are numerous. SAMCRO and the Yellowstone ranch hands are both gangs/families that are hard to join and harder to leave. Both shows have an obsession with codes of masculinity, toxic and otherwise, and an outlaw spirit of us-against-the-world ruggedness. The women in each family are tougher than any of the men (Katey Sagal's Gemma on Sons and Kelly Reilly's Beth on Yellowstone). Charlie Hunnam and Luke Grimes vibe on the same frequency. There's even some significant personnel overlap: Yellowstone's co-creator, writer, executive producer, and director Taylor Sheridan acted on Sons of Anarchy as Deputy Police Chief David Hale, and his co-creator John Linson also executive-produced Sons of Anarchy. In a very real way, Yellowstone would not exist without Sons of Anarchy. SoA spin-off Mayans M.C. is another macho soap in a similar vein to these other shows. [Watch on Hulu]







Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, Ozark Netflix

If you love the crime family part of Yellowstone, Ozark will hit the same sweet spot. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this hit thriller as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri after Marty's job laundering drug cartel money goes wrong, and they quickly get involved with the criminal element in their new red state home. Like Yellowstone, it's trashy in a good way and elevated by the performances and direction. [Watch on Netflix]







Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad AMC

Hear me out: Contemporary Western setting, family drama revolving around a difficult and demanding father figure and his conflicted son (Luke Grimes' Kayce has some very Pinkmanian qualities), occasional forays into hair-raising brutality, neo-Nazis, Jeremiah Bitsui, a constant feeling of "this is all going to turn out very badly," a star who talks in a very growly voice. Yellowstone lacks Breaking Bad's relentlessness, but it has a lot of other things in common. [Watch on Netflix]







Taylor Kitsch, Waco Paramount

The Paramount Network's first show in its strategy of making high-quality series that don't alienate conservative audiences was this limited series dramatizing the 1993 standoff between the Branch Davidian religious sect and the FBI and the ATF, which ended with the feds storming the cult's Texas compound, leading to the deaths of 76 people. Waco shows the nuances of both sides' failures, and features a charismatic performance by Taylor Kitsch as Branch Davidian leader David Koresh. It avoids a partisan political agenda and has an even-handed, character-driven approach that Yellowstone fans will find familiar. [Watch on Amazon (for purchase)]

Yellowstone is expected to return in 2021.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.