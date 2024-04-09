Pascale Hutton and Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel's crown jewel. Over the last decade, the heartwarming drama — the cable network's longest-running original series — has been appointment viewing for Hallmark enthusiasts seeking a mix of wholesome romance, hopefulness, and a sense of community.

Developed by Michael Landon Jr. from the best-selling novel by Janette Oke, When Calls the Heart is set in 1900s Canada and follows a young teacher, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), who relocates to a small town, Hope Valley, for her latest assignment. Leaving city life behind, Elizabeth quickly discovers that rural life isn't as easy of a transition and finds herself caught between multiple suitors, including Lucas (Chris McNally) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry). But that's okay. The drama is rooted in positivity and hope — often conveying the message that people can be better versions of themselves if they choose to be. As the series progresses, Elizabeth experiences the highs and lows of life: new friendships, falling in love, and even experiencing tragedy.

Its popularity hasn't waned as the series has aged. The drama spawned a short-lived spin-off, When Hope Calls; produced five Christmas specials; and has a passionate fanbase, collectively known as Hearties. When Calls the Heart is classic Hallmark, which means you're more than likely going to be left feeling warm and cozy by the end of an episode. So, if you're looking to watch more shows like it but don't know where to begin, here are a few TV recommendations that will fill that Hope Valley void.



More recommendations:

Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

If Elizabeth was a nurse instead of a schoolteacher and was living in the modern era versus the early 20th century, her life may look a lot like Virgin River. Adapted from Robyn Carr's books, the Netflix series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, a midwife and nurse practitioner who leaves Los Angeles and relocates to a remote Northern California town in an effort to restart her life and leave her painful past behind. As these things tend to go, going from the big city to a small one isn't simple — the tinier the population, the bigger the conflicts tend to be. Virgin River is very much a show produced in the vein of a Hallmark series and has everything viewers of When Calls the Heart would like, from the picturesque setting to romantic melodrama.

Sweet Magnolias Netflix

Looking for a show that's as charming as When Calls the Heart? Netflix's Sweet Magnolias may be what you're looking for. Inspired by Sherryl Woods' novels, the Southern drama is largely about the power of female friendship — pivoting around three childhood best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), as they navigate their careers, love, and family. They endure many ups and downs, from extramarital affairs to swoon-worthy romances to painful divorces, but their unbreakable bond is what keeps this trio going strong. You'll also recognize other members of the ensemble, like Chris Klein, who plays Maddie's ex-husband Bill; Jamie Lynn Spears, who portrays Bill's pregnant fiancée Noreen; and Justin Bruening, a former Major League Baseball player who is Maddie's love interest and the local high school baseball coach.

Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson, Sullivan's Crossing Michael Tompkins/Freemantle

Another series based on novels by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, The CW's Sullivan's Crossing is a soapy Canadian romantic drama that centers on Maggie Sullivan (When Hope Calls' Morgan Kohan), a Boston neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia when she's faced with a legal crisis. When she comes back home to idyllic Timberlake, where life is a lot slower-paced, she's reunited with her father, Sully (Scott Patterson), who still runs the campground her family has owned for generations. Sullivan's Crossing leans into the romance factor once Maggie meets Carl (Chad Michael Murray), her dad's ruggedly handsome assistant, and it's off to the proverbial races.

Moran Cohan and Ryan-James Hatanaka, When Hope Calls Hallmark

It only lasted one season on Hallmark Movies Now (and two bonus Christmas episodes on GAC Family), but When Hope Calls is the closest you'll get to direct ties to the When Calls the Heart universe. A spin-off of the Hallmark Channel drama, When Hope Calls is set in 1916 and follows two orphaned sisters, Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who reunite as adults and open an orphanage in Brookfield. It has all the ingredients of the flagship series — both sisters flirt with romantic interests while navigating their own paths as independent women. Familiar faces from When Calls the Heart pop in throughout, like Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith, making for an enjoyable viewing experience for Hearties. (Former When Calls the Heart stars Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing, who left the drama under two very different circumstances, also appear in the GAC Family holiday installments.)

Meghan Ory and Robert Buckley, Chesapeake Shores Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media

If a contemporary version of When Calls the Heart is what you're looking for, then check out Chesapeake Shores. The multigenerational family drama, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2022, is Hallmark's version of Brothers & Sisters. Based on Sherryl Woods' novels, the series revolves around the O'Brien family who call the quaint seaside town home. The dramatics begin when newly divorced New York City attorney Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory) moves back home with her two young daughters to try and help save the inn. Her return means reopening old wounds with her family and her first love, singer-songwriter Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe), whom she abandoned nearly two decades ago. If Abby's storyline isn't your cup of tea, there are other O'Briens to fall in love with: Mick (Treat Williams), Megan (Barbara Niven), Jess (Laci J. Mailey), Bree (Emilie Ullerup), Kevin (Brendan Penny), and Connor (Andrew Francis). Though Metcalfe exits in Season 5, One Tree Hill's Robert Buckley finishes out the series.

Chyler Leigh, The Way Home Peter Stranks/Hallmark

A show about a magical time-traveling pond may not be what you'd expect for a When Calls the Heart recommendation, but maybe going the opposite end of the spectrum is just what you need. The Way Home is about as trippy as it gets for a Hallmark fantasy drama with its chaotic rule-bending, nutty revelations, and endless time jumps to the past. But that's exactly what makes the show so fun to watch. Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow play three generations of Landry women who get caught up in uncovering their family's secrets. There's romance, mystery, and a whole lot of heart — at the end of the day, it's about how they come together while forging their paths forward.

Hart of Dixie Warner Home Video

In the later seasons of When Calls the Heart, a juicy love triangle emerges between Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry), and saloon owner Lucas (Chris McNally). On The CW dramedy, Hart of Dixie, a similar situation surfaces when Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) — a New York City doctor who moves to Bluebell, Alabama, to take over her father's medical practice — catches feelings for a lawyer, George Tucker (Scott Porter), and a local bartender, Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel). Everything about Hart of Dixie drips in quirky Southern charm. And just as you'd be throwing support behind When Calls the Heart's Team Nathan or Team Lucas, we won't be surprised if you end up doing the same here with George and Wade.