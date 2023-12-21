Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Andie MacDowell, The Way Home Hallmark

The wait is almost over for Season 2 of Hallmark Channel's The Way Home. Andie MacDowell (Cedar Cove), Chyler Leigh (Grey's Anatomy, Supergirl), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow lead the time-travel drama, which follows three generations of strong-willed, independent Landry women — Del, the family matriarch; Kat, her estranged daughter; and Alice, Del's granddaughter, respectively.

Created by Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed, the one-hour series explores the trio's journey to find their way back to each other while uncovering their fractured family's mysterious (and magical) past following a life-altering event 20 years ago. Secrets begin to unravel when Alice discovers she has the ability to time travel after falling into a magical pond near the Landry estate. The debut season of The Way Home debuted Jan. 15, 2023 on Hallmark Channel, and ran for 10 episodes, culminating in a twisty finale that aired March 26, 2023.

With Season 2's return just around the corner, here is everything to know about its release date, who's returning for the upcoming season, the storyline, and much more.

The Way Home Season 2 release date

Hallmark Channel announced in November 2023 that Season 2 of The Way Home will premiere Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9/8c, and consist of 10 episodes.

The time-travel drama's first season, which also featured 10 episodes, ran from January to March 2023. Hallmark Channel announced a Season 2 renewal weeks before the freshman season ended, a huge vote of confidence for the series.

Is there a trailer for The Way Home Season 2?

Yes! Hallmark released an official teaser for the upcoming season in December 2023, one month before the series is set to return to the small screen. There are a lot of questions to answer when the Landrys are back in action. If the promo is any indication of what's to come, Season 2 is bound to be more intriguing and mystical than ever.

The Way Home Season 2 storyline

Season 2 of The Way Home will pick up immediately after the events of the freshman finale, which ended with quite a few surprises. But before we get into what that potentially means, here's a refresher on what went down in the Season 1 finale.

The freshman closer revealed that Kat (Leigh) and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) were responsible for Colton's (Jefferson Brown) death. After they time-traveled back to the past with the hopes of rewriting it, Colton swerved to avoid hitting both Landry women on the road, dying as a result of the devastating accident. In the same episode, Kat also came to grips with the fact that she was the reason her mother, Del (MacDowell), believed her husband was having an affair. Turns out, Kat was the mysterious woman Del saw at his funeral.

But that wasn't all that took place in the final Season 1 episode. Kat discovered that her missing brother, Jacob (Remy Smith), had jumped into the pond too and had been transported to… 1814? And that she was the faceless witch who was chased by a mob before disappearing into the pond in the series' first episode.

In the romance department, Kat's childhood friend-turned-crush, Elliot (Evan Williams), admitted that he loved her after she informed him that she finally signed divorce papers. That was good news for the new couple, right? Unfortunately, things turned out to be a little more complicated than Kat planned. Elliot revealed he was ready to turn over a new leaf in his life, possibly without Kat by his side.

According to Hallmark, Season 2 begins where the last season left off, with Kat telling Del she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, she and Alice uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions, while raising new ones.

The Way Home cast



The Way Home features a large ensemble cast, but the main mysteries pivot around the three Landry women — played by MacDowell, Leigh, and Laflamme-Snow — who are at the forefront of the story. MacDowell and Leigh also have executive producer privileges.

Hallmark has yet to announce any significant cast additions for Season 2, but we wouldn't be surprised if a new face or two popped up, especially with the portal now opened to 1814.

Here are the main cast members:

Andie MacDowell as Delilah "Del" Landry

Chyler Leigh as Katherine "Kat" Landry

Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice "Ali" Dhawan

Evan Williams as Elliot "El" Augustine

Jefferson Brown as Colton "Cole" Landry

Remy Smith as Jacob "Jake" Landry

Al Mukadam as Brady Dhawan

Alex Hook as teenage Kat

David Webster as teenage Elliot

Siddharth Sharma as teenage Brady

Where can I watch The Way Home?

The first season of The Way Home is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now, or through streaming services such as Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video via a subscription.