13 Westerns and Crime Thrillers Like Justified to Watch If You Miss Justified

If you miss Justified, FX's cult favorite crime drama about wisecracking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) that ended in 2015, there's good news on the horizon. Givens is officially coming back for a limited series revival called Justified: City Primeval, an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The limited series will find Raylan pursuing a fugitive known as "the Oklahoma Wildman" in the Motor City. No premiere date has been set for the revival, but it was reported that Quentin Tarantino might be directing an episode or two, so wheels are in motion.

While it's tempting do a Justified rewatch to prepare for the revival, it might be more fun to check out another show that's similar to Justified. We've curated the perfect post-Justified viewing list, from other recent TV Westerns to stylish crime dramas and even a show with a supernatural bent (just trust us). If you like Justified, these are the shows you should watch next.

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

TV's reigning wisecracking crimefighter who's ready, willing, and able to bust some heads is Jack Reacher, the titular hero of Amazon Prime Video's hit action series Reacher. Reacher is based on a series of pulpy novels, in this case by author Lee Child, a writer who's unmistakably influenced by Elmore Leonard, whose work provides Justified's source material. Reacher, charmingly played by Alan Ritchson, is a hulking former military policeman who drifts around the country solving mysteries that seem to have a way of pulling him in, even if he's not looking for them. Like Raylan Givens, Reacher is a man who says what he means and does what he says, which often means explaining to bad guys exactly how he's about to kill them. -Liam Mathews

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix

If it's wisecrackers going after most wanted criminals you're looking for, saddle up to Netflix's Cowboy Bebop. The series, based on the popular anime (and not nearly as good as it, as superfans will tell you), stars John Cho as Spike Mustafa Shakir as Jet, a pair of bounty hunters in space. But it's more than just cuffin' crooks that makes this similar to Justified. Like Justified, Cowboy Bebop closely resembles a Western procedural that dredges the underbelly of a unique setting filled with loathsome bad guys with intriguing stories. And like Justified, listening to the conversations is just as interesting as the action that unfolds. It was quickly canceled after its first season underperformed, but that season is still a worthwhile watch.









Scott Ryan, Mr. Inbetween Joel Pratley/FX

Even though Raylan is the undisputed star and main attraction of Justified, the world of Harlan County is built on the backs of the hapless criminals who inhabit it. These idiots provide both the danger and humor that makes Justified so special, and that combo is all over FX's dramedy Mr. Inbetween. The Australian series follows Ray Shoesmith (creator Scott Ryan), a hitman with anger issues who balances his brutal job with the more menial, yet still challenging, tasks of being a divorced father to a young girl and a stable partner to his new girlfriend. Ray's job leads him into circumstances with yahoos who could just as easily be cuffed by Raylan, and the comic violence that ensues is balanced by the drama of a man living between two worlds. And as a bonus, Ray's boss is played by Damon Herriman, who you know better as Harlan's king of morons, Dewey Crowe.



Timothy Olyphant and John Hawkes, Deadwood: The Movie Warrick Page/HBO

If you're a Justified fan, there's a good chance you've already watched HBO's incredible Western Deadwood, but if not, this is the most obvious choice for your next binge. Running for three seasons and recently receiving the follow-up movie treatment, the acclaimed drama also stars Olyphant as yet another complex lawman. Here he plays Seth Bullock, the reluctant sheriff of Deadwood, which starts out as a lawless camp and evolves into a thriving town over the course of the narrative. Much like Raylan, Bullock simmers with barely concealed rage and isn't necessarily above getting his hands a bit dirty, and his complicated relationship with the complex, foul-mouthed saloon owner Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), one of TV's greatest antagonists (we're hesitant to call him a villain), will appeal to Justified fans who enjoyed the dynamic between Raylan and Boyd. Also like Justified, the series featured some of the best dialogue on TV, and you'll likely even recognize a number of faces, as Jim Beaver, Garret Dillahunt, W. Earl Brown, Gerald McRaney, and Brent Sexton, among others, appeared on both shows. For extra credit, there's also the Deadwood movie, which came out in 2019.









Get Shorty Epix

Justified was based on a short story by notable crime author Elmore Leonard, and Get Shorty (which was also adapted into a movie in the '90s) is another adaptation of his work, though a loose one: It only borrows the framework of a gangster attempting to produce a movie. The darkly comedic show, which has aired three seasons thus far, stars Chris O'Dowd as Miles Daly, hired muscle for a crime ring out of Nevada who attempts to find a new career path and launders money through a Hollywood film. It's got many of the same elements that make Justified great: spurts of violence bookended by one-liners and bungled crime, eccentric characters that feel alive, and lurking danger. Plus, it also has Ray Romano's wild hair. The series has largely flown under the radar on pay cable channel Epix, but it's time to rectify that.









Antony Starr, Banshee Cinemax

Criminal and lawman intersect in the great Cinemax action drama Banshee, which stars Antony Starr (The Boys) as an ex-con who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, the new sheriff of the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, after the real lawman dies in a bar fight the night before he's sworn in. Co-created by Johnathan Tropper and David Schickler, the pulpy drama is known for featuring some of television's best action and fight sequences as Hood walks the line between criminal and cop, doling out his own special brand of justice. The narrative is often driven by an antagonistic relationship between Hood and the local crime boss, Kai Proctor (Ulrich Thomsen), who was raised in the local Amish community and who frequently butts heads with the local Native American population. But Banshee is not just a thrilling crime drama; with excellent supporting performances from Ivana Milicevic, Hoon Lee, Frankie Faison, Trieste Kelly Dunn, and Matt Servitto, to name a few, Banshee also has plenty of emotional weight to throw around.









Carla Gugino, Jett Ben Mark Holzberg/CINEMAX

Since ABC's Karen Sisco, which starred Carla Gugino as the U.S. marshal from Leonard's novel Out of Sight, is not currently available to stream anywhere (please fix that, ASAP, streaming gods!), we recommend checking out Cinemax's Jett, a stylish and sexy crime drama that also stars Gugino and feels a little bit like it was inspired by Leonard's works as they dabble in similar themes. Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, the series follows Gugino's Jett, a retired master thief who wants to live a normal life with her daughter but gets pulled back into the game by eccentric criminals who want to exploit her talents for their own gain, the result of which is some truly thrilling heists. The series, which is packed with sex and violence, is great fun, and looks great too.









Merritt Wever and Michelle Dockery, Godless James Minchin/Netflix

Netflix's limited series Godless hails from Scott Frank, who penned the screenplays for both Get Shorty and Out of Sight, as well as an episode of Karen Sisco -- that is, he has a major thing for Elmore Leonard. And while the seven-episode Western is ostensibly about an orphan (Jack O'Connell) on the run from the outlaw father figure (Jeff Daniels) he's betrayed in the wake of the latter crossing a moral line, it's the women of the small frontier town of La Belle, New Mexico, who make the series worth watching. Having taken over positions of authority after most of the men perished in a mining accident, the women are at the forefront of most of the action, with Merritt Wever a particular stand-out (what else is new?) as the fiercely competent and self-confident mayor of the town, and Michelle Dockery playing a ranch owner who's an excellent shot. With all the hallmarks of classic Westerns -- from sweeping landscapes to climactic gunfights -- bent through the show's unique lens, the women of Godless don't exist to service the needs of men, making the Western genre feel at once refreshed and yet still completely thrilling.









Walton Goggins and Michael Chiklis, The Shield 20thCentFox/Everett Collection

Created by Shawn Ryan and co-starring Walton Goggins, The Shieldpaved the way for Justified and many of FX's other great shows to thrive. The series ran for seven seasons and followed the corrupt members of the LAPD's Strike Team, led by Michael Chiklis' Detective Vic Mackey, as they disregarded the law to suit their needs, either for personal gain or because they had to crack a few skulls to rid the streets of criminals. The show frequently asked us what exactly we were willing to accept from the men and women who are supposed to keep us safe, and featured one of the best series finales of all time.









Michael K. Williams and James Purefoy, Hap & Leonard Hilary Gayle/SundanceTV

Based on characters created by author Joe R. Landsdale, Sundance TV's atmospheric crime drama Hap and Leonard, which ran for three seasons, follows the eponymous characters played by James Purefoy and the late, great Michael K. Williams, respectively. Set in the 1980s in East Texas, the swampy noir finds the two best friends, recently out of work, embroiled in a money-making scheme after Hap's ex-wife (Christina Hendricks) returns and asks for help to find the loot from a bank heist that was lost years ago. Things naturally quickly spiral out of control, and Hap and Leonard have to find a way to make it out alive. Although the pacing can be slow at times, the ambience, dark, wry humor, and excellent performances combine for a rich story with a real sense of place.









Perpetual Grace, LTD Lewis Jacobs/Epix

Sure, everyone loved Raylan and Boyd, but the morally gray misfits who populated Harlan County were also key to Justified's ongoing success, and Epix's off-kilter Perpetual Grace, LTD takes memorable supporting characters and dials up their eccentricities to another level, and even does so with the help of Dewey Crowe (Damon Herriman) himself. Created by Steven Conrad (Patriot), the neo-noir stars Jimmi Simpson as a former firefighter who finds himself embroiled in a plot to scam a corrupt pastor (Ben Kingsley) and his wife (Jacki Weaver) as part of his quest to make amends for his past. Things quickly don't go according to plan... and will have you hitting the button for the next episode just as quickly.









Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

At first glance, Syfy's Wynonna Earpis probably not a show you'd expect to see on this list, but the supernatural Western starring Melanie Scrofano as the heir of legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp has a sharp wit that might appeal to fans who miss Justified's signature sense of humor. Adapted for TV by Emily Andras from IDW's comics of the same name, the show follows Scrofano's Wynonna as she sends revenants -- the men and women Wyatt killed who became demons upon his death -- back to hell with a revolver named Peacemaker. Set in a town called Purgatory and with a cast that also includes an immortal Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), Wynonna Earp is a wild ride with an unconventional heroine behind the wheel.









Robert Taylor, Longmire

There have been a surprising number of quality Westerns over the last couple of decades, and Longmireis one of them. Based on a series of novels by Craig Johnson, the show ran for six seasons (three on A&E and three on Netflix) and follows Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), sheriff of a fictional county in Wyoming who feels like a throwback to the more classical depictions of lawmen in the Wild West, as he is guided by a strong sense of justice. The setting alone means the show looks like very little else on TV -- especially in the popular crime genre -- and this, coupled with great supporting work from Katee Sackhoff as one of Walt's deputies and Lou Diamond Phillips as Walt's best friend and a member of the Cheyenne, makes the show stand out in a crowded playing field.