Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon on the set of Sex and the City: The Movie James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images

The TV industry's shoe budget is about to skyrocket when Sex and the City returns. The buzzy HBO Max revival, titled And Just Like That, will reunite three of the show's four stars (or four out of five, if you count the city of New York) for more outrageous outfits and frank conversations over brunch.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all be back for the new series, but fellow original star Kim Cattrall will not be returning. We can't help but wonder: How will the series deal with the absence of its best character, and what's in store for the remaining women? To help you keep up, TV Guide is compiling everything we know about the Sex and the City revival. Check back for more updates as the show gets closer.







Premiere date

HBO Max has not announced a premiere date for And Just Like That, but production is set to begin in late spring, per Variety. Ten half-hour episodes have been ordered for the new series, which will be exclusive to HBO Max.







Cast

Original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. The three stars will also serve as executive producers. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not appear in the revival.

No other cast members have been confirmed for the new series. In February, Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, cast doubt on a Page Six report that he was sitting out the revival; in response to an Instagram commenter who asked him to "reconsider," Noth wrote, "Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true," followed by a winking emoji. There might be hope for fans of Carrie and Big after all.







What happened to Samantha?

Kim Cattrall has made no secret of wanting to move on from the franchise for years, but that hasn't made it easier to comprehend how Sex and the City could work without Samantha Jones. In an interview with TVLine in February, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys seemingly put to rest all the speculation that Samantha could be killed off dramatically, suggesting that she actually just drifted apart from the rest of the group.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," Bloys said. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… The friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Parker has also weighed in on Samantha's absence. Per People, she replied to an Instagram commenter who brought up rumors of a feud between Parker and Cattrall. "No. I don't dislike her, I've never said that. Never would," Parker wrote. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."







Spoilers

And Just Like That will, as expected, follow the ladies' adventures in romance and friendship in their 50s — and they won't be stuck in the past. "They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s," Bloys told TVLine.

True to that realism, the series will also address COVID-19. Parker told Vanity Fair that the pandemic would "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear?"

Parker, who pointed out that Miranda and Charlotte are parents of teenagers now, hinted at the state of Carrie's own life when she speculated to Vanity Fair, "For Carrie, who doesn't have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally?"

As for whether the series will replace Samantha, Parker commented to TMZ that it wasn't as "black and white" as adding a new fourth character to the ensemble. "We're not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character," she said. "There will be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

It seems like the team behind the series is also aware that it's in need of more diversity. Parker and writer Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast," Bloys told TVLine. "It's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."







Trailer

We're still waiting on an official trailer for the Sex and the City revival, but the show's three stars did share a teaser on Instagram, featuring footage of New York City accompanied by a voiceover of Carrie saying, "And just like that," as the words are typed out onscreen. The teaser wraps up with the typewritten text, "The story continues..."







How to watch

Sex and the City Seasons 1-6 are available on HBO Max. The two Sex and the City movies are streaming on Netflix.