Samsung Week Deals: Save on 4K TVs, Soundbars, Wireless Earbuds, & More — Up to $3,000 off

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Is it time to upgrade your home entertainment setup? Samsung's got you covered with amazing deals
It's Samsung Week!
Right now until November 1, you can save up to a whopping $3,000 on 4K TVs, wireless earbuds, soundbars, projectors, and more on all things Samsung. Think of this deals bonanza as a preview of Black Friday later in November.
Scroll down and shop the best Samsung Week deals, below:
On sale for $900 (was $1,300) at samsung.com, the Samsung 50-inch Class "The Frame" QLED 4K Smart TV is a sleek and stylish 4K TV that's designed to be hung on a wall and appreciated for its beauty. And yes, you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more, but the 4K TV's biggest selling point is its clean design. It even comes with screensavers of works of art in "Art Mode," like "Mona Lisa," "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and more, to display when you're not watching TV.
Check out more incredible deals from Samsung Week, below:
Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.