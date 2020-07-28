The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are rapidly approaching, and there is still a ton of uncertainty surrounding them. The nominations have officially been announced, but no one seems quite sure what the actual ceremony will look like. One thing that will almost certainly be different than years past is the red carpet. While all the fashionable arrivals and pre-shows are usually major parts of the annual awards show, the possibility of an all-virtual or social distancing-friendly ceremony could make that much more difficult (but, hey, maybe everyone will just be wearing sweatpants from their home, which could actually make the whole thing a lot more relatable). Watchmen is the most nominated show of the year, but will we even get to find out what Regina King will wear on the carpet? The show was way ahead of the mask game, so we'll see if that comes into play soon enough.

Since we currently have little information about what kinds of fashion moments there will or will not be at the 2020 Emmys, now is as good a time as any to relive last year's red carpet! The 2019 red carpet featured everyone from Billy Porter to Mandy Moore to Kerry Washington turning out instantly memorable looks. Their outfits secured all three of them spots on our best-dressed list, which also included the likes of Zendaya, RuPaul, Emilia Clarke, Sterling K. Brown, Jodie Comer, and more. The best looks blended touches of elegance with casual designs, and we saw a lot of red-and-pink ballgowns come through on the purple carpet, too.

As we wait to find out what will come of TV's biggest night in the age of COVID-19, and await the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees, take a walk down memory lane and revisit all the fashion from the 2019 Emmys red carpet in the gallery below.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

