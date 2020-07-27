The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c, even as Hollywood is still figuring out best practices for returning to production. No one is quite sure how the 2020 ceremony will play out just yet, but the show must go on, and it all starts with the nominations. The 2020 Emmy nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, with Leslie Jones set to host and Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany on deck to help announce the nominees. The 2020 Emmy Nominations will be streamed live on the official Emmys site Tuesday morning.

TV's biggest night is going to look a lot different this year, and we'll have to stay tuned to find out what exactly that means. In the meantime, here's everything we do know so far about the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.





How do I watch the 2020 Emmy nominations?

Nominations for this year's Emmys are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, streaming live on the official Emmys site, on Facebook, and in the above embedded video. SNL alum Leslie Jones will host the nominations announcement with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma helping to present the nominees. You should expect to see a few more nominations in the comedy and drama categories this year, as the Television Academy announced it is expanding the number of nominations in those categories to eight each.

When are the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards?

This year's Emmys are set to air on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. It hasn't yet been announced whether this will be some sort of virtual ceremony, or if it will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles per usual.





What channel are the Emmys on this year?

After airing on Fox in 2019, the 2020 Emmys telecast will return to ABC.





How can you watch the Emmys?

In addition to the live TV broadcast, those with cable subscriptions can tune in via ABC's site. The Emmys website typically hosts a backstage livestream during the show, though there's no telling yet how that will be impacted by the potential changes to the ceremony.





When are the Creative Arts Emmys?

The Television Academy announced that the Creative Arts Emmys are going virtual this year. Originally set to air over two nights on Sept. 12-13, the annual awards have been moved to a currently unannounced date in September. The actual format is still being developed, but it almost definitely won't involve hundreds of people packed into a theater.





Who is hosting the Emmys?

After last year's host-less Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host and executive produce this year's broadcast. He previously emceed the awards in 2012 and 2016. Upon announcing his return, Kimmel appeared to be just as confused as anyone about what the job will entail this year, writing in a tweet, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."