Power Book II: Ghost got set back a few months because of COVID-19, but it's now moving ahead with full force. Judging by the teaser that aired Sunday, we can expect Power's first spin-off to have all the anxiety-inducing tension of the original series.

Starz announced Friday that Power Book II: Ghost is coming out in September, and with just two months to go before lift-off, the story — which picks up shortly after Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) killed his father James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), ended up behind bars for his crime — seems to be set up like an intricate game of chess.

Everything We Know About Power Book II: Ghost: Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, Cast, and More

In the short clip, fierce attorney Tameika Robinson (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) is seen grilling Tasha, seemingly convinced that Tasha is covering for her son; we also get a glimpse of Saxe (Shane Johnson), the investigator who has several axes to grind against the St. Patrick family; and we see an emboldened, even more brazen Tariq stepping fully into his destiny as a criminal mastermind, just like his dead daddy.

Perhaps even more exciting, we get our first glimpses at Method Man and Mary J. Blige. Their appearances are brief but offer some clues: as the serious, hard-driving defense attorney Davis Maclean, Method Man says, "a woman under siege" — likely crafting a slick narrative that Tasha can use to elude authorities. And Mary J. Blige only says, "I need to know everything you know about Tariq St. Patrick," but she says it from her chest, and since we know she's playing the head of a criminal enterprise that her own kids are in, it's highly probable she's telling one of her kids to get intel on him.

With Tariq now hustling even more drugs to afford the lawyer to get his mom out of prison, authorities on the St. Patricks' tail, and at least one crime boss trying to put the kibosh on Tariq's operation, these two are clearly in a world of hurt out of the gate — just like we like it.

Power Book II: Ghost debuts in September on Starz.