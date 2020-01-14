Now Playing 100 Best Shows: Power Cast Says Thank You to Fans

Hip hop fans rejoice! Clifford Smith aka Method Man and Mary J. Blige are reuniting, and this collaboration could be even hotter than 1995's "All I Need." Starz announced on Tuesday that Smith will star alongside Blige in its Power spin-off Power Book II: Ghost. The pay cable network also revealed a first-look image at the new series.

In Power Book II: Ghost, Smith is slated to play a character named Davis Maclean, an attorney who is described as brilliant and highly motivated but also has some ethical challenges and secrets of his own. Because of his personality, Davis is drawn into the world of Ghost on multiple levels; however, unlike some folks existing amid all the death and drugs, his only true addiction is winning.

Mary J. Blige Will Star in the First Power Spin-Off

Blige, meanwhile, was the first cast member announced last summer and told reporters at the time, "I've been a fan of Power since the very beginning. I've been a fan of Power forever because it's so relative to how I grew up. I knew so many Tashas and so many Ghosts. I dated so many Ghosts."

Despite the title for Power Book II: Ghost, the show's creator, Courtney Kemp, has indicated that the spin-off drama may not focus on James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick).

The series finale of Power airs Sunday Feb. 9 at 8/7c on Starz.

Photo: Myles Aronowitz

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)