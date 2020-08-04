Power can't be stopped. Starz's massively popular crime story ended its six-season run in February, but the show's legacy will live on through four spin-offs — the first of which, Power Book II: Ghost, is coming this fall. (The show was initially due this summer, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.) The new series picks up shortly after Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) killed his father, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), ended up behind bars for the murder. Here's everything we know about Power Book II: Ghost so far.

It has a premiere date. In August, Starz revealed that Ghost will debut on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c before moving to its regular 8/7c time slot beginning Sept. 13.

The full trailer is here. Along with the premiere date news, Starz also shared the official trailer for the spin-off, which gives viewers their first in-depth look at how Tariq and Tasha are faring after the shocking events of the Power series finale.

We know the premise. According to the official description, Power Book II: Ghost will pick up just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. As revealed in the first teaser, Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq's (Michael Rainey) life in college, which he must complete in order to get his inheritance. But he'll also have to work hard to get his mom, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), out of prison, where she found herself after trying to frame a guy she was dating for Ghost's murder.

Truly on his own for the first time, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for the fame-hungry, ethically challenged defense lawyer, Davis Maclean (Method Man), who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail. To boot, U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) is determined to prosecute her — in part to settle his old score with the St. Patrick family. Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), a street-smart, Queens-based businesswoman who rules her terrain with an iron fist.

An early look revealed to Entertainment Weekly showed Monet as a sharp-dressed type, seen below speaking with her daughter Diana (LaToya Tonodeo).

We'll meet lots of other new faces. In addition to Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and LaToya Tonodeo, other new cast members include Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren, Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram, Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, and Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada.

We'll see familiar faces too. Shane Johnson continues his role as investigator Saxe, while Quincy Tyler Bernstine continues playing the fierce attorney Tameika Robinson. Gianni Paolo stars as Tariq's roommate Brayden, and Alix Lapri continues her role as Tariq's girlfriend Effie. She seemed to disappear after tattling on Tariq for selling drugs, but Kemp says we should expect to see her again.

Power Book II: Ghost debuts Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c on Starz.