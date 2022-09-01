Nope Is Now Available To Stream at Home

Jordan Peele fans rejoice! One of the best blockbusters of the summer is now available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video and other streamers.

Nope is the third film from director Jordan Peele and it saw a lot of success in theaters this summer with $149.2 million at the worldwide box office. While the movie was favorable with film critics (77 Metascore) and general audiences (6.4 user score), alike, some people might have missed it in theaters opting to wait until its home video release. Well, that day is now.

The movie is available to watch at home in 4K Ultra HD for $20, thanks to Prime Video.

Stream Nope at home, thanks to Amazon Prime Video Universal Pictures/Monkeypaw Productions

Nope follows Otis "OJ" Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald "Em" Haywood (Keke Palmer) struggling to keep his family's California horse ranch in order after the mysterious death of their father. However, the pair make an eerie and terrifying find that could save (or destroy) the business and their lives.

The movie also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Wrenn Schmidt, Jacob Kim, Devon Graye, and Terry Notary, with Keith David.

Meanwhile, Nope is also available to stream for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movie & TV.

