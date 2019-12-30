New Year's Eve might be an underdog when it comes to holiday-themed episodes of your favorite television series, but the countdown craze has inspired more quality moments on the small screen than you might realize.

Sure, Halloween tends to feature more fun costumes and spooky scenarios on-screen, and Christmas and Hanukkah have the edge on ushering in all familial feels and other warm and cozy moments. But New Year's Eve celebrations are all about people bringing in some cheer and planning (and usually failing) to better themselves in some small way with those ambitious resolutions.

With all the booze, lofty goals, midnight kisses and even the Y2K panic that have informed so many episodes, it's no wonder so many good segments of TV tend to revolve around that annual ball drop. So, in addition to tuning in for the ball drop, football games, or the many TV marathons happening this year, you might want to consider queuing up some of these excellent New Year's-themed TV episodes to get yourself even more amped for the year ahead. Click through the gallery below to revisit some of the best of the best.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

PHOTOS: The Best New Year's Episodes of All Time