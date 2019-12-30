Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Planning to bypass those crowded countdown parties and ring in the new year from the comfort of your own couch? You're not alone.

Some people obviously love watching the ball drop while elbow-to-elbow with strangers, but TV Guide knows there are also plenty of us who would just rather fall asleep in front of the TV before the calendar officially clicks over to 2020. If you're in the latter category, we've got you covered!

Whether your tastes lean more towards police procedurals, home renovation shows, or silly sitcoms, there are plenty of marathons to pick from on New Year's Eve to help you ring in 2020 in true couch potato style! Check out TV Guide's complete list of TV marathons airing Dec. 31 this year below!

The Twilight Zone (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., SYFY)

Sex & the City (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., E!)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., USA Network)

Doctor Who (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., BBC America)

Unearthed(4 a.m. - 10 p.m., Science)

Ridiculousness (12 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., MTV)

Moonshiners(11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., TLC)

Dr. Pimple Popper(12 p.m. - 12 a.m., TLC)

Log Cabin Living (12 p.m. - 4 a.m., Great American Country)

BRAVO'S BIG PICTURE (11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m., Bravo)

Flipping Vegas (12 a.m. - 10 a.m., FYI)

Ghost Hunters(12 p.m. - 12 a.m. FYI)

Love It or List It (6 p.m. - 3 a.m., HGTV)

Live PD (7 a.m. - 3 a.m., A&E)

See No Evil (4 a.m. - 8 p.m., ID)

Buying Alaska (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., Destination America)

Everybody Loves Raymond (8 p.m. - 3 a.m., TVLand)

South Park (9 a.m. - 2 a.m., Comedy Central)

The Hunger GamesTrilogy(9 a.m. - 5:00 a.m., AMC)

CSI: Miami (10 a.m. - 5 p.m., WETV)

Building Alaska (10 a.m. - 7 p.m., DIY)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (8 p.m. - 4 a.m., Food Network)

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (10 a.m. - 3 p.m. WETV)

Law & Order (3 p.m. - 1 a.m., WETV)

Criminal Minds (1 p.m. - 1 a.m., Ion)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)