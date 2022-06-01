Netflix's New Shows and Movies in June Are Pretty Underwhelming

Join or Sign In
With apologies to The Umbrella Academy and Peaky Blinders
Netflix isn't having a good 2022. Between cliff-diving stock prices, mass layoffs of employees it just hired, and comedy controversy, Netflix is longing for the good old days of 2020. And things don't seem a whole lot better for Netflix in June, if you take a look at its new shows and movies release schedule. Yeah, there's Umbrella Academy Season 3 and a new season of Peaky Blinders, but it really seems as though Netflix is relying on Stranger Things Season 4 to pull it through July, when Part 2 comes out.
That doesn't mean there aren't a lot of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, they'll just be a lot more things to watch that are kinda meh. For example, Adam Sandler, still in his serious actor era, kicks off the month with his basketball drama Hustle. There's also the debut of the teen lesbian vampire series First Kill. Plus, 12 (!) new comedy specials, eight of which have multi-comedian lineups and are presented by bigger comedians like Amy Schumer and Pete Davidson. Is the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, which just wrapped up, a comedy festival or is it a content factory disguised as a comedy festival? I think we have our answer.
Below, we've put together our picks of what to watch on Netflix in June, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in the month.
In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Continuing to enjoy reminding the world he's actually a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. [Trailer]
The bones of Romeo and Juliet are shaking in their graves over this new Netflix series, which centers around two teen girls who fall in forbidden love. Why is it forbidden? Because one of them is a vampire (who is named Juliette) and the other is a vampire hunter. Happy Pride! [Trailer]
Your favorite period crime drama is back for its sixth and final season. It's set at the end of Prohibition, bringing Tommy (Cillian Murphy) to North America and finding him allied with his enemies. This will also be the first season without Helen McCrory, who died in 2021. [Trailer]
If you were a kid/immature teenager/patient parent in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you're absolutely familiar with Nickelodeon shows like All That, Zoey 101, Kenan and Kel, and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. A couple of seasons of all four are coming to Netflix in June, and while I personally choose not to revisit shows of my youth because I prefer to keep them as pristine blurs in my memory, you might feel differently.
If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals —voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell— who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. [Trailer]
Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. [Trailer]
Grey's Anatomy will probably outlive us all, something I welcome. Season 18 is hitting Netflix in June, dealing with the aftermath of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) surviving COVID, the return of some beloved characters, and all the usual victories, hookups, and heartbreaks around Grey Sloan Memorial. [Trailer]
TBD
Glamour Girls
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen - Power & Glory
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3
As the Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman
June 8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle (Netflix Film)
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix Comedy)
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netflix Comedy)
First Kill (Netflix Series)
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Trees of Peace
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (Netflix Comedy)
June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix Comedy)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Netflix Comedy)
Halftime (Netflix Documentary)
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 15
Centauro (Netflix Film)
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix Series)
Heart Parade (Netflix Film)
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix Series)
Maldivas (Netflix Series)
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix Documentary)
The War Next-door: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Wrath of God (Netflix Film)
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix Family)
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix Documentary)
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix Comedy)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix Documentary)
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Spiderhead (Netflix Film)
You Don't Know Me (Netflix Series)
June 18
Alchemy of Souls (Netflix Series)
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN (Netflix Anime)
June 19
Civil (Netflix Documentary)
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love (Netflix Film)
Philomena
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of (Netflix Documentary)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix Comedy)
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition (Netflix Comedy)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix Documentary)
Love & Gelato (Netflix Film)
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE (new episodes)
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain (Netflix Series)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
June 23
Best of the Fest (Netflix Comedy)
First Class (Netflix Series)
Queen (Netflix Series)
Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto (Netflix Film)
Man Vs Bee (Netflix Series)
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix Series)
June 25
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang (Netflix Series)
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday (Netflix Family)
June 28
Blasted (Netflix Film)
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix Comedy)
June 29
BEAUTY (Netflix Film)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix Series)
Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix Series)
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix Anime)
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
June 2
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
June 6
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
June 13
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
June 17
Silver Linings Playbook
June 23
Reign: Seasons 1-3
June 29
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12
June 30
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me