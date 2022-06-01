Netflix's New Shows and Movies in June Are Pretty Underwhelming

Adam Sandler and Heidi Gardener, Hustle Scott Yamano/Netflix

Netflix isn't having a good 2022. Between cliff-diving stock prices, mass layoffs of employees it just hired, and comedy controversy, Netflix is longing for the good old days of 2020. And things don't seem a whole lot better for Netflix in June, if you take a look at its new shows and movies release schedule. Yeah, there's Umbrella Academy Season 3 and a new season of Peaky Blinders, but it really seems as though Netflix is relying on Stranger Things Season 4 to pull it through July, when Part 2 comes out.

That doesn't mean there aren't a lot of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, they'll just be a lot more things to watch that are kinda meh. For example, Adam Sandler, still in his serious actor era, kicks off the month with his basketball drama Hustle. There's also the debut of the teen lesbian vampire series First Kill. Plus, 12 (!) new comedy specials, eight of which have multi-comedian lineups and are presented by bigger comedians like Amy Schumer and Pete Davidson. Is the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, which just wrapped up, a comedy festival or is it a content factory disguised as a comedy festival? I think we have our answer.

Below, we've put together our picks of what to watch on Netflix in June, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in the month.

The Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix in June

Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook, First Kill

In Uncut Gems, the game of basketball is essentially second billed, right behind Adam Sandler himself. Sandler's famously a huge basketball fan in general, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie about it. Continuing to enjoy reminding the world he's actually a solid dramatic actor, Hustle is a sports drama that stars Sandler as a washed-up scout who makes it his mission to recruit a talented street ball player from Spain into the NBA. [Trailer]

The bones of Romeo and Juliet are shaking in their graves over this new Netflix series, which centers around two teen girls who fall in forbidden love. Why is it forbidden? Because one of them is a vampire (who is named Juliette) and the other is a vampire hunter. Happy Pride! [Trailer]

Your favorite period crime drama is back for its sixth and final season. It's set at the end of Prohibition, bringing Tommy (Cillian Murphy) to North America and finding him allied with his enemies. This will also be the first season without Helen McCrory, who died in 2021. [Trailer]

Classic Nickelodeon series (June 21)

If you were a kid/immature teenager/patient parent in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you're absolutely familiar with Nickelodeon shows like All That, Zoey 101, Kenan and Kel, and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. A couple of seasons of all four are coming to Netflix in June, and while I personally choose not to revisit shows of my youth because I prefer to keep them as pristine blurs in my memory, you might feel differently.

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's Sing, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals —voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell— who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. [Trailer]

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. [Trailer]

Grey's Anatomy will probably outlive us all, something I welcome. Season 18 is hitting Netflix in June, dealing with the aftermath of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) surviving COVID, the return of some beloved characters, and all the usual victories, hookups, and heartbreaks around Grey Sloan Memorial. [Trailer]

All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in June

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom



June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall



June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake



June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers



June 5

Straight Up



June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill



June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman



June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle (Netflix Film)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey



June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix Comedy)



June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netflix Comedy)

First Kill (Netflix Series)

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28

Trees of Peace

Vice



June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (Netflix Comedy)



June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix Comedy)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America



June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Netflix Comedy)

Halftime (Netflix Documentary)

The Mole: Seasons 3-4



June 15

Centauro (Netflix Film)

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix Series)

Heart Parade (Netflix Film)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix Series)

Maldivas (Netflix Series)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix Documentary)

The War Next-door: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Wrath of God (Netflix Film)



June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix Family)

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix Documentary)

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix Comedy)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?



June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix Documentary)

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Spiderhead (Netflix Film)

You Don't Know Me (Netflix Series)



June 18

Alchemy of Souls (Netflix Series)

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN (Netflix Anime)



June 19

Civil (Netflix Documentary)

It (2017)



June 20

Doom Of Love (Netflix Film)

Philomena



June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of (Netflix Documentary)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix Comedy)

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2



June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition (Netflix Comedy)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix Documentary)

Love & Gelato (Netflix Film)

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE (new episodes)

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain (Netflix Series)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Series)



June 23

Best of the Fest (Netflix Comedy)

First Class (Netflix Series)

Queen (Netflix Series)

Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)



June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto (Netflix Film)

Man Vs Bee (Netflix Series)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix Series)



June 25

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18



June 27

Cafe Minamdang (Netflix Series)

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday (Netflix Family)



June 28

Blasted (Netflix Film)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix Comedy)



June 29

BEAUTY (Netflix Film)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix Series)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix Series)

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)



June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix Anime)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 (Netflix Family)



Everything Leaving Netflix in June

June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird



June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy



June 13

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5



June 17

Silver Linings Playbook



June 23

Reign: Seasons 1-3

June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12



June 30

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

