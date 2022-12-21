New Hulu Shows and Movies in January 2023

Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell, How I Met Your Father Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Winter premiere season, which is just like fall premiere season but colder, is almost upon us. You can tell from the list of what's coming to Hulu in January, where new network dramas like ABC's Will Trent and Fox's Accused are cozying up with Hulu Originals like How I Met Your Father. Hulu is also going big on docuseries to ring in the new year; the buzziest is The 1619 Project, an expansion of the New York Times Magazine project of the same name.

Looking for what's new in Hulu's movie library? The acclaimed 2021 French film Happening joins the platform in January, as do beloved classics like The Breakfast Club, A League of Their Own, The Mummy, Heat, and The Proposal (that last one might just be a classic to some of us). And it's your last chance to stream Mamma Mia!, the Saw movies, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away before they leave Hulu at the end of the month.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in January, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

Last month's guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (December 2022)

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in January

Koala Man Hulu

Say g'day to this animated comedy about an ordinary middle-aged dad named Kevin, who lives in the suburbs and definitely has no superpowers but wears a mask and fights petty crime anyway. Creator Michael Cusack, who also created Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, voices Kevin and a number of the other characters, but don't sleep on the rest of the voice cast, which includes Hugh Jackman as a popular local town councilman named Big Greg; Succession's Sarah Snook as Kevin's wife, Vicky; Jemaine Clement as an ineffectual school principal; and Miranda Otto as a young koala cub. Every other actor from Australia and New Zealand must be so jealous right now. [Teaser]

History repeats itself — or maybe it just never ends — in Riotsville, U.S.A. This well-reviewed 2022 documentary looks back on the social justice movement of the late 1960s and traces how America's police forces militarized in response. Its focus is on fake towns built by the Army, which were used to train police and the military to violently subdue protests. Director Sarah Pettengill uses archival footage and pointed narration to tell a story that has obvious parallels in the present. [Trailer]

What was that about history repeating itself? Acclaimed French drama Happening, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021, follows a young woman's harrowing search for an abortion in 1963 France. Promising student Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) sees her life upended by an unwanted pregnancy, and she's willing to upend it again, risking prison or worse, to hold on to the future she once imagined for herself. It's intimate, intense, and unfortunately still entirely timely. [Trailer]

How I Met Your Father Season 2 (Jan. 24)

I watched every episode of How I Met Your Mother — every single one — and despite the powerful disappointment of the series finale and the fact that my brain is fully developed now, I still think about certain HIMYM lines ("They LIVED the Star Wars") once a month minimum. I guess that might help explain how How I Met Your Father, a spin-off(-ish) starring Hilary Duff, took off in Season 1, overcoming middling reviews and the aforementioned famously bad HIMYM finale to find a loyal audience and earn renewal. Marshall and Lily's apartment is just that powerful. [Season 1 trailer]

Extraordinary Season 1 (Jan. 25)

It's a big month for comedies about superpowers on Hulu. Extraordinary stars Máiréad Tyers as Jen, a 25-year-old living in London — a version of London (and the world) where everyone gets a special power on their 18th birthday. Jen, a late bloomer, doesn't have her power yet, so she sets out to activate it. This one looks fun! Derry Girls' Siobhan McSweeney also stars. [Trailer]

This six-part docuseries builds on the project of the same name from The New York Times Magazine and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hosted and executive produced by Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project reframes American history with a focus on its roots in slavery, exploring how the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans have shaped every aspect of American life. Oprah Winfrey is among the producers. [Teaser]



More on Hulu:





Everything new on Hulu in January



Jan. 1

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)



Jan. 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)



Jan. 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11



Jan. 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere



Jan. 6

Bromates (2022)



Jan. 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)



Jan. 8

True Things (2021)



Jan. 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere



Jan. 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere



Jan. 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)



Jan. 13

The Drop (2022)



Jan. 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)



Jan. 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere



Jan. 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere



Jan. 20

One Way (2022)



Jan. 21

Dig (2022)



Jan. 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)



Jan. 23

Accused: Series Premiere



Jan. 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A



Jan. 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1



Jan. 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere



Jan. 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)



Jan. 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)



Everything Leaving Hulu in January

Jan. 14

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of The National Lampoon (2015)



Jan. 15

Being Flynn (2012)



Jan. 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)



Jan. 28

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Permanent (2017)



Jan. 29

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)



Jan. 30

American Assassin (2017)

Legends of the Fall (1994)



Jan. 31

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

Anger Management (2003)

Aquamarine (2006)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Christmas (2006)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away (2000)

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Kollek (1995)

Layer Cake (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Net (1995)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Person to Person (2017)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Take This Waltz (2011)

This Means War (2010)

Tootsie (1982)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

