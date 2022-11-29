Everything Coming to and Leaving Hulu in December 2022

Taye Diggs, Back in the Groove Jeff Daly/Hulu

December 2022 is a rare month when Hulu doesn't have a star-studded limited series adaptation of a true crime tale or popular contemporary novel (check out November releases Welcome to Chippendales and Fleishman Is in Trouble if that's what you're looking for, they're both good). Instead, Hulu is focusing on some of the other things it does well, with highlights including the FX-produced elevated sci-fi series Kindred, cheeky reality dating series Back in the Groove, and indie comedy movie I Love My Dad. Hulu is even getting in on the original Christmas movie action with raunchy comedy It's a Wonderful Binge.

There are also some notable licensed titles coming to the streaming service in December, such as a collection of Christopher Nolan films including the Batman trilogy and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. And it's your last chance to stream some great movies like 8 Mile, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and The Fugitive, which are expiring at the end of the month.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in December, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in December

Mallori Johnson, Kindred FX Networks

This reality show has a perfectly gimmicky premise: What if How Stella Got Her Groove Back was a reality dating show hosted by Taye Diggs, star of How Stella Got Her Groove Back? Three single women in their early 40s (who Hulu's marketing material would have you believe are a broken hip away from the nursing home) date a bunch of men "half their age" as they try to find love with another person and inside themselves. Get their groove back, in other words. The show is created by the prince of reality dating competition shows, The Bachelor and FBoy Island's Elan Gale, so you know it will be hard to look away. The show consists of four episodes premiering over four nights. [Trailer]

A holiday-themed sequel to Hulu's underrated 2020 The Purge parody The Binge, It's a Wonderful Binge is set in a parallel America where drugs and alcohol are illegal except for one night of the year — and this year, it's Christmas Eve. Dexter Darden and Stranger Things' Eduardo Franco star, with appearances from a murderer's row of comedy actors who always kill in supporting roles, including Tim Meadows, Kaitlin Olson, and Steve Little. [Trailer]

This genre-bending series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's genre-bending 1979 novel is a sci-fi psychological thriller about race and generational trauma. It's an ambitious show with big ideas. It follows Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who moves to Los Angeles and becomes unstuck in time, flashing back and forth between the present and a plantation in 1815, a place to where she and her family are intimately connected. Zola's Janicza Bravo directs the pilot, and Darren Aronofsky is an executive producer. All eight episodes of Season 1 come out on Tuesday, Dec. 13. [Trailer]

Writer-director-star James Morosini based this cringe-inducing but ultimately heartfelt comedy on something that really happened to him: His dad catfished him. Poor guys. Patton Oswalt stars as the dad, who, after his son (Morosini) blocks him on social media, creates a fake profile where he pretends to be a hot girl who his son falls in love with. But it's the only way he can have a relationship with his son, who is deeply troubled and really needs his help. The polarizing film received reviews that ranged from raves to pans in its limited theatrical release earlier this year, and anything that invites strong reactions on either end of the spectrum is intriguing to me. [Trailer]

Letterkenny Season 11 (Dec. 26)

Since Season 6, Jared Keeso's cult comedy Letterkenny has made it a bit of tradition to release a new season on or around Christmas, a tradition that has become as expected as the vulgar rapid-fire wordplay, breakneck editing, full-scale brawls, and unexpected sentimentality that has made the series so popular among a certain section of people (cool people). Letterkenny is in that rareified air of long-running comedies that have sustained quality over their runs (it's up there with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia; to be faaaaaaaair, Letterkenny has the advantage of shorter seasons). The question this season is whether or not we'll see the face of hockey player Shoresy, now that he's been unmasked in the Letterkenny spin-off, which is another show that cool people should watch. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Everything new on Hulu in December

Dec. 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney's Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)



Dec. 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)



Dec. 3

Huda's Salon (2021)



Dec. 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes



Dec. 7

Connect: Complete Season 1



Dec. 8

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)



Dec. 9

It's A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)



Dec. 10

Offseason (2021)



Dec. 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)



Dec. 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)



Dec. 13

FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1



Dec. 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series



Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N' Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)



Dec. 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)



Dec. 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)



Dec. 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)



Dec. 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7



Dec. 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)



Dec. 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)



Dec. 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)



Dec. 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018)



Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)



Dec. 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)



Dec. 30

Delia's Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)



Dec. 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year's Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream



Everything Leaving Hulu in December

Dec. 1

The DUFF



Dec. 14

All Good Things

Nature Calls



Dec. 31

8 Mile

About Last Night

About Time

Adaptation.

Along Came Polly

America's Sweethearts

American Ultra

An American Citizen

Anaconda

Another Earth

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Beerfest

Beyond JFK

Billboard Dad

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blast From the Past

Blazing Saddles

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Bounty Hunter

The Call

Casino

Catch and Release

Cedar Rapids

City of Angels

The Collection

The Covenant

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dark Shadows

Dawn of the Dead

The Descendants

Desperado

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Don't Say a Word

Double, Toil and Trouble

Drive Angry 3D

Evil Dead

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Final Destination 5

Fired Up!

The Fisher King

Fright Night

The Fugitive

Gandhi

Get Smart

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Good Shepherd

The Gospel

Grandma's Boy

The Green Hornet

Hall Pass

Hancock

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

He Got Game

Higher Learning

The Hulk

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kusama: Infinity

Labios Rojos

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Lost in Space

Mama

The Man with the Iron Fists

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Maverick

The New Age

Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist

Ninja Assassin

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notes on a Scandal

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Open Water

Passport to Paris

The Patriot

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Phantom

The People vs. Larry Flint

The Perfect Storm

Philadelphia

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Pleasantville

Poetic Justice

Poseidon

Punch-Drunk Love

Q & A

Robot and Frank

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Shaun of the Dead

Short Circuit

Silent Hill

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Snakes on a Plane

Spanglish

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Stir Crazy

Stripes

Stripper

Sunchaser

Surf's Up

The Sweetest Thing

Switching Goals

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

That Night

This Christmas

The Three Muskateers

Todo Cambia

The Transporter

Turtle Beach

Twister

Ultraviolet

Unbreakable

Undercover Brother

Warm Bodies

The Watch

What a Girl Wants

Wild Wild West

X-Men

Year One

