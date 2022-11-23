New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022

Join or Sign In
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in December, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.
The second season of the reboot that brings the franchise into the social media age does exactly what you expect it will: It brings more drama to the posh Upper East Siders via scandal and an anonymous social media maven. People will hook up with other people, and other people will talk about how those people hooked up with other people. You know how this goes. [Trailer]
The final season of HBO's underrated adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy finds its characters preparing for the looming inevitability of war, and Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) embarking on a dangerous journey to the land of the dead. [Trailer] –Allison Picurro
Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle's brilliant and bizarre comedy returns for its second season on HBO Max (the first was on Comedy Central). I once described this as a live-action take on The Simpsons' "22 Short Films About Springfield," except set in the South Side of Chicago, and I stand by that. It's one of my favorite comedies, with a cast of kooky characters that bring this crazy community to life. Absolutely hilarious.
I Hate Suzie was one of those shows that was much more popular in its native U.K., but those who found it on HBO Max discovered a gem. Billie Piper delivered a sizzling performance as an actress named Suzie Pickles whose life gets upended when nudes of her leak online, and watching her life devolve into a series of destructive trauma was excellent dark comedy. The new three-episode season is described as an "anti-Christmas Christmas special" and sees Suzie trying to regain the public's love after Season 1's disaster.
One of television's most fascinating rides of the last decade was artist Terence Nance's 2018 series Random Acts of Flyness, a beautiful, avante-garde, freak-fest of filmmaking that could kind of be called sketch comedy but is probably better described as experimental film about the Black experience. Season 2 focuses on ancestral power, with each episode exploring a different dimension. If that description sounds a little hazy, it's because it is. Have you seen this show? It's wild, and excellent. [Trailer]
December 1
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can't Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
December 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
December 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
December 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
December 6
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
December 8
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
December 9
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
December 10
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
December 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
December 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
December 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
December 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
December 16
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
December 22
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
December 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
December 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
December 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
December 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
December 13
Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)
December 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
December 31
12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
Africa, 1999
A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Perfect Planet
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet: Seas of Life
Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992
Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
Dynasties
Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
Frozen Planet
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Harlem Nights, 1989
Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Life,1999
Life Story, 1987
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Monster's Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
Nature's Great Events
Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
Ouija, 2014
Planet Earth
Planet Earth II
Real Steel, 2011
Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
Romancing The Stone, 1984
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Serengeti
Serengeti II
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
Switch, 1991 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020
The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
The Mating Game
The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
The Order, 2003 (HBO)
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Voyagers, 2021