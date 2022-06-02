New HBO and HBO Max Movies and Shows in June

Adria Arjona and Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep HBO

Before we get into the new movies and shows on HBO and HBO Max in June, let's take a moment to say farewell to the shows that are signing off in the month. Don't be tardy for the season finales of the Jean Smart comedy Hacks (June 2), the true crime drama The Staircase (June 9), the violent comedy Barry (June 12), or the recently concluded We Own This City. You're going to want to clear your plate, because HBO will continue to serve up more new shows to keep your eyes stuffed.

Color us very intrigued by the new miniseries Irma Vep (June 6), starring Alicia Vikander as a jaded American actress working on a remake of a French film. That's followed by a pair of documentaries — the pro-choice film The Janes (June 8) and the Anthony Bourdain doc Roadrunner (June 9) — and Paul Schrader's film The Card Counter (June 10), starring Oscar Isaac. But that's all an appetizer for the biggest release of the month, the fourth season of Westworld, which boots up on June 26.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in June, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.

The Best New Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in June

The Janes HBO

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Try to stay with me as I describe the deal with Irma Vep, which is a limited series adaptation of Olivier Assayas's 1996 movie of the same name, which itself is about remaking Louis Feuillade's 1915 silent film series Les Vampires. Once you process that, it's pretty easy to understand. In the series, Alicia Vikander takes the mantle from Maggie Cheung as the disillusioned actress starring in the Les Vampires remake. The line between what separates TV and movies continues to blur every day, but this looks great. [Trailer]

The Janes (June 8)

Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin's documentary follows a group of women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who built a Chicago-based underground network that helped provide access to safe abortions for people with unwanted pregnancies. The organization was formed in direct opposition to state legislation that banned abortions, making this film feel unfortunately timely. [Trailer]

You might remember hearing about Roadrunner a while ago for the ethical questions that sprung from the news that director Morgan Neville used an AI model to create audio of the documentary's subject, Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018, "speaking" lines that Bourdain had only ever written down. At the very least, you can decide for yourself where you stand on the issue by watching the film, which explores Bourdain's life and legacy. [Trailer]

Paul Schrader loves making movies about troubled men who let out their messed-up little thoughts in diaries. (He wrote Taxi Driver and wrote-directed First Reformed.) Oscar Isaac stars in Schrader's latest as a former serviceman whose quiet life of gambling and journaling is complicated when he meets a kid (Tye Sheridan) seeking revenge on a mutual enemy. [Trailer]

Father of the Bride (June 16, HBO Max)

This is not the 1991 Steve Martin Father of the Bride, but this 2022 version follows a very similar plot. This time, though, it centers around a Cuban American family and stars Andy Garcia in the role of the father whose daughter is getting married. [Trailer]

If you missed Tuca & Bertie's second season when it aired on Adult Swim, now you can enjoy the antics of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish's anthropomorphic bird girls at your leisure. It continues to expertly and sensitively explore issues like sexual assault and complicated female friendships, all while being incredibly funny and vibrantly animated. [Trailer]

If you told me Westworld was last on TV in 2005, I'd probably believe you. (Just kidding, Westworld premiered in 2016.) If you can believe it, though, the series was last on TV in May 2020, and now it's returning for Season 4. I can't explain the passage of time to you or to myself, but I can remind anyone reading this that when we last caught up with this universe, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) got killed by his robot doppelgänger, and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) sacrificed her memories to destroy the evil machine controlling humanity. Season 3 ended with a big shrug from a lot of fans, but this show has a way of sucking you back in. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in June

June 1:

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I'll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)



June 3:



On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)



June 6:

Doctor Who, Season 13

Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A



June 8:

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)



June 9:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere



June 10:

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B





June 15:

La Unidad, Season 2





June 16:

Father of the Bride, 2022





June 17:

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)





June 19:

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!





June 20:

Birdgirl, Season 2





June 22:

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)





June 23:

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3





June 24:

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2





June 26:

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)





June 30:

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere



Everything Leaving HBO Max in May

June 9:

12 Strong, 2018



June 30:

2 Guns, 2013

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

All Dogs Go To Heaven, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

High-Rise, 2015 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)

Identity Thief, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2019 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)

Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)

Love and A.45., 1994 (HBO)

Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Princess Kaiukani, 2009 (HBO)

Real Steel, 2011 (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Shall We Dance?, 1996 (HBO)

She's All That, 1999 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2015 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

The Letter, 2012 (HBO)

The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)

The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Peacemaker, 1997 (HBO)

The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 1984 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Waiting..., 2005 (HBO)

What's The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Wonder Boys, 2000 (HBO)

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

