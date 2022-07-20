Netflix's New Shows and Movies Coming in August 2022

Folks, it's another low-wattage month on Netflix. August 2022 is light on highly anticipated new shows on movies on Netflix, but heavy on reality series, populist documentaries, and some B-tier genre movies and shows. The notable exception is A-tier fantasy series The Sandman, one of the most widely anticipated series of the summer, which drops on Aug. 5. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is another one to look forward to. It arrives on Aug. 12.

This article is about new Netflix releases, but I'd like to give an honorable mention up top to some of the licensed content coming to Netflix this month, including the original Spider-Man trilogy on Aug. 1 and the most recent season of Riverdale on Aug. 7. The full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix is below the top picks.

Last month's guide: Netflix's New Shows and Movies in July 2022

The Best New Netflix Movies and Shows in August

Gwendoline Christie, The Sandman Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 (August 3)

This docuseries is all about the he-said-she-said bulls--t. It explores the debacle of Woodstock '99, the music festival marred by violence, depravity, and Limp Bizkit. Last year's HBO documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage beat Clusterf**k to the punch, but with three episodes, this one gets even deeper into how out of control it got. [Trailer]

When I say this blockbuster fantasy series is long-awaited, I mean it. An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic series has been in development on and off since 1996. And it's honestly a good thing that it didn't get made into a movie back then, because TV is a much better format for a story this sprawling. It tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), who breaks free from a century of human captivity and sets out to restore his place as the ruler of dreamworld. It's a fantasy-superhero epic that features Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, who is technically the same character as Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar from Lucifer (the shows share source material), just a drastically different interpretation. [Trailer]

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (August 12)

In many ways, Never Have I Ever Season 2 gave me everything I wanted — a huge win for Team Paxton (Darren Barnet), namely — but this is first and foremost a show about a high school love triangle, and I understand that my happiness will probably be short lived in its upcoming third (and penultimate) season, after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben (Jaren Lewison) about Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) feelings for him in the finale. Still, I'm enchanted by this show's mix of silly teen rom-comedy, compassionate musings on the lingering pervasiveness of grief, and the omniscient narration of John McEnroe. -Allison Picurro

The Next 365 Days (August 19)

The final installment of Netflix's campy Polish erotic thriller trilogy is on this list of "best" new stuff because it's the best thing to watch on Netflix if for some reason you can't visit a XXX site. These movies aren't good, but the sex scenes sure are graphic! I didn't realize that the second and third movies were filmed back to back, but they were, because 365 Days: This Day only came out in April. I know you're excited to find out how the story ends, but don't worry, your secret is safe with me.

Mo (August 24)

Comedian Mo Amer — who you may recognize from his supporting role on the Hulu series Ramy or his Netflix stand-up specials — gets a Ramy of his own in this self-titled, semi-autobiographical dramedy series about a Palestinian immigrant living in Texas with his family. Amer's a funny guy, and this show will introduce him to a bigger audience. Ramy Youssef co-created the series and executive-produces. It almost feels like a Ramy spin-off.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Romona Young, Never Have I Ever Lara Solanki/Netflix



More on Netflix:





All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in August



TBA

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Partner Track (Netflix Series)



Aug. 1

Big Tree City (Netflix Family)

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold



Aug. 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Netflix Comedy)



Aug. 3

Buba (Netflix Film)

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 (Netflix Documentary)

Don't Blame Karma! (Netflix Film)

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 (Netflix Series)



Aug. 4

Lady Tamara (Netflix Series)

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Netflix Anime)

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Netflix Family)

Wedding Season (Netflix Film)



Aug. 5

Carter (Netflix Film)

Darlings (Netflix Film)

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix Film)

The Sandman (Netflix Series)

Skyfall



Aug. 6

Reclaim (Netflix Film)



Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6



Aug. 8

Code Name: Emperor (Netflix Film)

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 (Netflix Family)



Aug. 9

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix Documentary)

The Nice Guys



Aug. 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (Netflix Documentary)

Heartsong (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix Series)

Iron Chef Brazil (Netflix Series)

Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

School Tales The Series (Netflix Series)



Aug. 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 (Netflix Anime)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix Documentary)



Aug. 12

13: The Musical (Netflix Film)

A Model Family (Netflix Series)

Day Shift (Netflix Film)

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (Netflix Series)



Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop (Netflix Family)

Learn to Swim



Aug. 16

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)



Aug. 17

High Heat (Netflix Series)

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Look Both Ways (Netflix Film)

Royalteen (Netflix Film)

Unsuspicious (Netflix Series)



Aug. 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix Documentary)

Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix Anime)



Aug. 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Echoes (Netflix Series)

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) (Netflix Series)

Glow Up: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Kleo (Netflix Series)

The Next 365 Days (Netflix Film)



Aug. 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar (Netflix Film)



Aug. 21

A Cowgirl's Song



Aug. 23

Chad and JT Go Deep (Netflix Series)

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (Netflix Documentary) (New episodes weekly)



Aug. 24

Lost Ollie (Netflix Series)

Mo (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye: Brazil (Netflix Series)

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix Documentary)

Selling The OC (Netflix Series)

Under Fire (Netflix Series)

Watch Out, We're Mad (Netflix Film)



Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

History 101: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure (Netflix Anime)

That's Amor (Netflix Film)



Aug. 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix Series)

Loving Adults (Netflix Film)

Ludik (Netflix Series)

Me Time (Netflix Film)

Seoul Vibe (Netflix Film)



Aug. 29

Under Her Control (Netflix Film)

Mighty Express: Season 7 (Netflix Family)



Aug. 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (Netflix Documentary)



Aug. 31

Club América vs Club América (Netflix Documentary)

Family Secrets (Netflix Series)

I Came By (Netflix Film)



Everything Leaving Netflix in August

Aug. 4

They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1



Aug. 5

Screwball



Aug. 7

We Summon the Darkness



Aug. 9

Demonic

The Saint



Aug. 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman



Aug. 15

Endless Love

Selfless



Aug. 20

The Conjuring



Aug. 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5



Aug. 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37



Aug. 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit



Aug. 27

Wind River



Aug. 30

In the Line of Fire



Aug. 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

