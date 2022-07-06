Zoe Margaret Colletti and Lana Condor, Boo, Bitch Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Now that you've watched the Stranger Things Season 4 finale a dozen times and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has pushed Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" out of your top played tunes, it's time to do the unthinkable and watch something else that isn't Stranger Things. Luckily, Netflix has a bunch of other new TV shows coming out in July, including Season 8 of The Flash (July 7), the supernatural high school comedy Boo, Bitch (July 8) — which stars Lana Condor and is the latest from On My Block creator Lauren Iungerich — and the new Resident Evil series (July 14). And tell your mom that Virgin River returns for Season 4 on July 20.

Netflix also has a pair of big-time new movies coming out in July. First up on July 8 is the animated feature The Sea Beast, a family-friendly seafaring adventure film from the director of Moana that has already been receiving glowing reviews. Later in the month, behold Netflix's deep pockets with The Gray Man, the streamer's most expensive film yet. It stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA agent hunted down by the government, including his former coworker, played by Chris Evans.

More Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things to Watch Once You've Finished Season 4

Below, we've got all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July. We've put together our picks of what to watch on Netflix in July 2022, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in the month.



The Best New Netflix Movies and Shows in July



Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

The last two episodes of Season 4 will pick up after the stunning revelation of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) true identity, as the Hawkins crew try to stop him from killing more teenagers and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) works to regain her powers so she can defeat him once and for all. But we just want to hang out with our new pal Eddie (Joseph Quinn) some more! [Trailer]

The Sea Beast (July 8)

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Persuasion (July 15)

Dakota Johnson gets her Austen on in this period piece. It's the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel, where Anne Elliot (Johnson) reconnects with the man to whom she was once betrothed, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), almost a decade after she called off the engagement because she was listening to other people and not her own heart. We've heard good things about this one. [Trailer]

This video game adaptation is one of the highest grossing movies of 2022 so far, and now it's coming to Netflix. It stars Tom Holland — proving he can carry a franchise outside of the Marvel machine — and Mark Wahlberg as treasure hunters. It's no one's favorite movie, but this is what we've conditioned ourselves to enjoy. [Trailer]

Virgin River Season 4 (July 20)

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her revealing to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!"

Ryan Gosling's first movie since 2018 is this mega-budgeted action thriller from Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers. He plays Court Gentry, a CIA black ops guy who's trying to not get captured or killed by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who you can tell is a psychopath from his mustache. The ubiquitous Ana de Armas and aspiring superstar Regé-Jean Page co-star. [Trailer]

More on Netflix:



All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in July



July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix Series)

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty



July 3

Blair Witch (2016)



July 4

Leave No Trace



July 6

Control Z: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Girl in the Picture (Netflix Documentary)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Netflix Film)

King of Stonks (Netflix Series)

Uncle from Another World (Netflix Anime)



July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1



July 8

Boo, Bitch (Netflix Series)

Capitani: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix Film)

How To Build a Sex Room (Netflix Series)

Incantation (Netflix Film)

Jewel (Netflix Film)

The Longest Night (Netflix Series)

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix Film)

The Sea Beast (Netflix Film)



July 10

12 Strong



July 11

For Jojo (Netflix Film)

Valley of the Dead (Netflix Film)



July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Netflix Comedy)

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix Documentary)

My Daughter's Killer (Netflix Documentary)



July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix Documentary)

Hurts Like Hell (Netflix Series)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (Netflix Documentary)

Sintonia: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Under the Amalfi Sun (Netflix Film)



July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix Family)

Resident Evil (Netflix Series)



July 15

Alba (Netflix Series)

Country Queen (Netflix Series)

Farzar (Netflix Series)

Love Goals (Jaadugar) (Netflix Film)

Mom, Don't Do That! (Netflix Series)

Persuasion (Netflix Film)

Remarriage & Desires (Netflix Series)

Uncharted



July 16

Umma



July 18

Live is Life (Netflix Film)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (Netflix Family)

Too Old for Fairy Tales (Netflix Film)



July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak (Netflix Comedy)



July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Series)

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (Netflix Documentary)

Virgin River: Season 4 (Netflix Series)



July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 (Netflix Family)



July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Gray Man (Netflix Film)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes



July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 (Netflix Family)



July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES (Netflix Series)

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA (Netflix Documentary)



July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix Documentary)

Pipa (Netflix Film)

Rebelde: Season 2 (Netflix Series)



July 28

A Cut Above (Netflix Film)

Another Self (Netflix Series)

Keep Breathing (Netflix Series)

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Netflix Family)



July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time (Netflix Anime)

The Entitled (Netflix Film)

Fanático (Netflix Series)

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Purple Hearts (Netflix Film)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix Family)

Uncoupled (Netflix Series)



July 31

The Wretched



Everything Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle



July 6

Brick Mansions



July 7

Home Again

Midnight Sun



July 11

The Strangers: Prey at Night



July 14

The Brave



July 15

Radium Girls



July 19

Annabelle: Creation



July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5



July 23

Django Unchained



July 25

Banana Split



July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

