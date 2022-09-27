X

NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch La Brea, Young Rock, and More

Here's when the last of NBC's fall TV roster will be released

TV Guide Editors

NBC is ahead of the game this fall TV season. All but three series on NBC's fall 2022 lineup have already premiered, one of which debuts tonight. Time-jumping drama La Brea is back on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for a second season.

After La Brea, there's a long wait before the final two NBC shows premiere: New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday, Nov. 4, along with Season 3 of Young Rock the same night. New episodes of Magnum P.I., which NBC rescued and renewed for two seasons after it was scrapped by CBS this spring, will likely arrive at midseason at the earliest; the series is currently in production.

See the complete list of NBC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Eoin Macken and Zyra Gorecki, La Brea

 Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD 

Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU 
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

