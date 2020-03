The coronavirus has taken a big toll on the Hollywood box office; social distancing and shelter-in-place orders across the U.S. have led to release date delays, production shutdowns, and record-low movie ticket sales.

In response to the pandemic, several film studios are taking proactive measures to ensure their newest movie releases are still seen by as many people as possible. Here's a rundown of movies that are hitting on-demand services ahead of schedule.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The family film inspired by the popular video game and starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey, with Ben Schwartz voicing the iconic hedgehog, is hitting digital on March 31, just six weeks after its theatrical release. Sonic will be available in Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on May 19.





Dosed, Human Capital, Tape

It's not just blockbusters being affected by the theatrical shutdown. A number of indie films have altered their release plans as well. The addiction documentary Dosed, which was scheduled to be released March 20, will instead release digitally, with 10 percent from every purchase of the film going to coronavirus disaster relief, which will be matched by Facebook, according to Deadline. Once theaters reopen, distributors Mangurama/Abramorama will remove the film from streaming and resume theatrical release.

Other indies coming to digital platforms and VOD early include Liev Schreiber-led family drama Human Capital, which is available as of March 20, and revenge drama Tape, which will be doing a novel theatrical-style digital release starting March 26, where it will available at theatrical screening times and be followed by online live panel discussions about the film via digital conferencing app Crowdcast.





Onward

Disney has announced that its latest Disney-Pixar film Onward would be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere starting on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for $19.99. The studio also announced that the film will hit Disney+ much earlier than expected, on Friday, April 3.





The Way Back

The Ben Affleck-starring sports drama The Way Back — about an alcoholic former high school basketball star who is recruited to coach his alma mater's struggling team — is getting an early home video release. Warner Bros. is now making the movie available to purchase for $20 on on-demand platforms on March 24.





I Still Believe

Lionsgate's faith-based drama starring Britt Robertson and KJ Apa, which just opened in theaters on March 13, will be arriving on premium VOD platforms on March 27, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





Bloodshot

Sony's Vin Diesel-starring comic book movie Bloodshot, which is still screening in theaters that remain open, will be arriving on home video platforms months early, on March 24.





Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. announced its Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey will be released on home video earlier than expected. Although the Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster is still screening in the theaters that remain open, it will be available to purchase for $20 via video-on-demand platforms, including Amazon and iTunes, on March 24. A rental option is expected in April.





Emma, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Trolls World Tour

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal has decided to release its slate of in-theater and upcoming films to on-demand services at the same time that they are available in still-open theaters, beginning Friday, March 20. The release will include Trolls World Tour, which was set to open in theaters on April 10, along with the already-released titles The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma. 48-hour rentals of the brand new pictures will be available for $19.99 in the U.S. and the equivalent price in international markets.

In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said of the decision, "Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma will also be available on Amazon on Friday, March 20 as a result of NBCUniversal's decision.





The final installment in the decades-long sci-fi saga arrived on home video platforms several days early, on March 13. It's available to watch on on-demand services including Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNow, and iTunes, starting at $20 for digital HD.