After moving its release date around a few different times, Bill & Ted Face The Music is finally here, dudes. The movie, which was one of several to have its initial theatrical debut impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, arrived on digital platforms, and in some theaters, on Friday, Aug. 28, and you can now officially rent it. If you're looking for an escape from the real world, this is literally a film all about time travel.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third movie in the much beloved series about best friends Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) who have now grown into middle-aged wannabe rockstars facing the monotony of everyday life. When a visitor from the future tasks them with writing a song to save the entire universe, the guys team up with their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) to fulfill their destiny.

If you're (wisely) not willing to brave the theater experience just yet, there are many ways to watch it from the comfort of your own home. FandangoNow has the movie available for rental order in 4K Ultra, HD, and SD, all for $19.99. Vudu has also made Bill & Ted available for preorder in UHD, HDX, and SD for $24.99. You can also find it over at Amazon and Google Play, so you have a lot of options if you just can't wait to get your fix.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)



How to Watch on 4K Ultra, HD, and SD

Find it at FandangoNow ($19.99)

Find it at Vudu ($24.99)

Find it at Prime Video ($24.99)

Find it at Google Play ($24.99)