Bill & Ted Face The Music just got another new release date. The movie's official Twitter account has announced that it will now debut on digital platforms, as well as some theaters, on August 28.

The third movie in the much-loved Bill & Ted comedy series is the latest film to have its release affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The move to Aug. 28 comes after a lot of shuffling for the movie, which was originally set to hit theaters on Aug. 12. Fans will be able to watch the film on demand and in select theaters.

The movie also recently released a new trailer, above, packed with scenes that were not in June's first trailer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, with Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. It also features a number of actors from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and its sequel, Bogus Journey, including William Sadler as Death, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted's dad Chief Logan, and Amy Stoch as Ted's stepmom Missy. It's directed by Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot and written by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

This article has been updated to reflect a new release date.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music Photo: Orion

